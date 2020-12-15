Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

Dell XPS 13 series with the new Intel 11th gen processors has been announced in India. (Image source: Dell website)

Dell has released its updated XPS 13 laptops in India, which sport the latest 11th generation of Intel core processors. While the Intel core i5 variant is already listed on Amazon India, the higher-end core i7 variant will be made available from January 2021 in India. The premium laptops continue on the Dell XPS 13 legacy and are built with materials that include machined aluminium, carbon fiber and woven glass fiber.

Dell XPS 13: Specifications and features

The Dell XPS 13 comes with a virtually borderless InfinityEdge display, and a display ratio of 16:10. The 13-inch screen laptop starts with a full HD resolution going up to 4K+ resolution or Ultra HD. The laptop offers 100% sRGB colour gamut reproduction, 500-nits of brightness. The laptops also include support for Dolby Vision and have hardened Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection.

The battery on the Full HD+ model is said to power the laptop for up to 14 hours and 11 minutes on a single charge, while the 4K+ model’s battery is said to last up to 8 hours and 12 minutes for streaming video.

The XPS 13 core i5 variant comes with a clock speed of 2.7 GHz along with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The highest RAM offered is 16GB with 1TB storage. The new Dell XPS 13 features Intel Iris Xe graphics and is also Intel Evo certified, which means the machine is optimised to offer the best speed and graphics performance. The new variants also come with support for Wi-Fi 6 technology and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Dell also says the webcam has been improved on the new XPS 13 and it is smaller as well. The new Dell XPS 13 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which can support DisplayPort, Power Delivery. There’s also a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo jack and a MicroSD card reader. The laptops weigh just 1.2 kilograms and come integrated with Windows Hello and Far-field Cortana.

Dell XPS 13: Pricing and Availability

The XPS 13 i5 variant is priced at Rs 1,50,990 and can be purchased from select Dell Exclusive Stores and from Amazon. The XPS 13 comes in two colour variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest. The XPS 13 with Intel core i7 variant will be available in January 2021.

