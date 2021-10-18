Dell unveils ultra high end Alienware R13 desktop

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Alienware, Dell is launching its latest ultra-high-end gaming desktop, the Alienware Aurora R13. The Alienware Aurora R13 is said to have been designed, by taking customer feedback into consideration, that the company has received over the years.

The desktop will come with a new open-air design which will allow greater airflow and cleaner cable management. The company says that the design will also allow greater accessibility to components and increase the internal chassis volume by 50 per cent “without significantly expanding the overall footprint of the chassis”.

The Alienware Aurora R13 is said to come with improved airflow and thermals as the company has worked on the same, based on the feedback it received from customers on the company’s previous Aurora desktop.

The desktop will support up to four fans along with liquid cooling options. Additionally, the open-air design aids will help in keeping the rig cooler. Another new offering is the optional magnetic cable cover that will hide ports and cables at the back.

The redesigned Aurora R13 encourages air intake via the front of the rig. The added airflow and cooling components are said to aid in a better cooler and in turn provide a quieter experience, while gaming. The graphics performance is said to have been improved by 5 per cent using the same GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card when compared to its predecessor, the Aurora R12.

The four externally facing RGB lighting zones are controlled using the Alienware AlienFX software. Additionally, the desktop will add support for up to eight zones via an upcoming software update. The Aurora R13 will be offered in two colour options; Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon. The company has not yet revealed the pricing of the desktop.