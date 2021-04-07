Dell’s spring lineup includes Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, G15 Ryzen Edition

Dell on Wednesday beefed up its gaming computer lineup with the launch of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. In fact, the m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is Alienware’s first AMD-based laptop in over a decade. The PC giant also announced a new range of gaming monitors.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is a high-end gaming laptop with up to AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. The high-performance notebook offers a 15-inch QHD with refresh rates of up to 360Hz, delivering silky smooth visuals.

The Windows laptop also features the Cherry MX ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard. Dell claims it is a new kind of Cherry switch which is 3.5mm thick (compared to the 11.9mm-sized MX Low Profile switch). The “first true” mechanical keyboard made its debut into a gaming laptop with the arrival of Alienware’s M15 R4 or M17 R4 laptops earlier this year. The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 will be made available in the US on April 20 at a starting price of $1793.98 (or approx Rs 1,33,319).

Next up is the new15-inch Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. The budget gaming notebook features an all-new look with a two-sized, narrow-bezel screen and uses low VOC waterborne paint. The device is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, and user-replaceable 3200Mhz DDR4 memory. In the beginning, the new G15 will be available with 120Hz or 165Hz panels, and later a 360Hz display option will be added this spring. Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is coming to the US on May 4, starting at $899.99 (or approx Rs 66,891).

Alongside the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, the PC maker is also announcing four new gaming monitors. The Dell 25 gaming monitor supports a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The Dell 27 and 32 curved monitors, both featuring a QHD resolution, comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and 2ms response time. Meanwhile, the Dell 34 curved gaming monitor has a WQHD display with support of up to 144Hz refresh rate.