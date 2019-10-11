Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra with up to 64GB of RAM launched in India

Dell has launched its new All-in-One PC named OptiPlex 7070 Ultra in India. The company states that it is a fully modular zero footprint and clutter-free desktop solution. It is priced at Rs 47,999 + GST for the PC, keyboard and mouse. Compatible display options need to be purchased separately.

Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is a desktop, which holds all of the technology from the processor to the hard drive vertically inside a thin and light display stand. According to the company, this will help users maximise desk space, improve productivity and reduce the IT investment in an innovative solution.

It can support up to three daisy-chained USB-C displays at once, transmitting power, data, video and audio using DisplayPort. The PC is offered in flexible configurations and offers up to 64GB of RAM, Dual Storage Options with Intel’s vPro platform.

The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra will allow users to swap out, upgrade or service their PC independently. The monitor stand according to the company comes with a number of physical security options which are designed to protect against tampering and theft.

“Over the last 25 years since the first OptiPlex was created, we’ve seen the needs of the workplace change, workspace being one example. The new OptiPlex offers an innovative form factor to support maximum productivity in a compact workspace. As a leader in PC technology, this is yet another milestone for Dell as we continue to innovate on form factors and support IT leaders with the necessary PC innovation they are looking for, today,” said Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.