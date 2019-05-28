Dell launches XPS 13 2-in-1 with 10th-gen Intel core chipset, Inspiron AIO laptops and more

Dell has updated its XPS and Inspiron range of computers in the ongoing Computex 2019. The laptop manufacturer has launched the new XPS 13 2-in-1 and XPS 15 laptops in the XPS series on Tuesday. In the Inspiron series, Dell has launched the new Inspiron 15 7000, Inspiron 13 5000, and Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1.

Among the key products, Dell said that the XPS 13 2-in-1 will come with 10th-gen Intel Core processors. Apart from this, the company also announced Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO with InfinityEdge displays and up to Intel Core i7 processors. Additionally, the company launched the Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 15 7000 specifically for enterprise customers.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1

Beginning from, Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop, the device comes with InfinityEdge display which has a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display comes with an edge-to-edge design and the company claims that it offers 7 per cent larger viewing experience. The XPS 13 2-in-1 comes with an HDR400 certified UHD+ panel with Dolby Vision support. The display of the laptop also comes with protection against blue light.

As said above, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is the company’s first laptop with 10th-gen Intel Core processor. It also features adaptive performance based on the latest Dynamic Tuning Technology, which essentially changes the power of the CPU according to the performance of the workload. The company said that it has re-engineered the thermal design to cool the higher performing processor while creating an overall 8 per cent thinner 2-in-1 than the previous generation. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available in July starting at $999.99 (approximately Rs 69,575).

Dell XPS 15

Coming to the Dell XPS 15, the flagship laptop from Dell comes with a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display, available with up to UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) screen resolution and a touchscreen option. The laptop comes with the 9th Generation Intel Core processors up to eight core i9 and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

As previewed at CES 2019, the XPS 15 laptop will offer an OLED display option, the first in the company’s XPS line. The laptop has 4K display paired with Dolby Vision content which can deliver highlights up to 40 times brighter and blacks up to 10 times darker. The Dell XPS 15 will be available for purchase in the coming weeks starting at $999.99 (approximately Rs 69,575).

Dell Inspiron laptops: 15 7000, 13 5000, 11 3000 2-in-1

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is an ultralight laptop which is equipped with 9th Generation Intel Core H-class processors that offer up to 8 cores, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and dual NVMe SSD options, along with Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is available starting at $579.99 (approximately Rs 40,353).

Along with the Inspiron 15 7000, Dell has unveiled Inspiron 13 5000 laptop which comes with a 13-inch display with a thin and light design. The laptop also has a micro SIM slot through which the users can have a mobile broadband connection. Dell Inspiron 13 5000 is available starting at $579.99 (approximately Rs 40,353).

The company has also launched Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 laptop which is an entry-level convertible device that features 7th Generation AMD processors. The Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 will be available on June 10 starting at $349.99 (approximately Rs 24,351).

Dell Inspiron All-In-Ones: 24 5000, 27 7000

Dell announced two new completely redesigned All-in-Ones systems – Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO that feature InfinityEdge display and come in screen sizes of 23.8-inch and 27-inch FHD 1080p display along with a pop-up webcam. The devices are powered by Next Gen Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 CPUs and optional NVIDIA MX 110 discrete graphics. Dell Inspiron 24 5000 and Dell Inspiron 27 7000 will be available on July 26 starting at $699.99 (approximately Rs 48,702)and $949.99 (approximately Rs 66,096) respectively.

Dell Vostro laptops: 13 5000, 15 7000

Coming to the business laptops from Dell, the company has launched the Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 15 7000 laptops. The Vostro 13 5000 is claimed to be the thinnest device in the Vostro portfolio and comes with advanced video-conferencing technology, the company said.

While the Vostro 15 7000 offers latest H Series Intel 6-core processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and triple drive expandability storage options for small businesses.

Dell Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 15 7000 are available starting at $849 (approximately Rs 59,070) and $1,149(approximately Rs 79,943), respectively.