Dell launches redesigned Inspiron laptops in India: Price, availability and more

Dell has launched its latest range of redesigned Inspiron laptops in India that will go on sale starting today (June 17). The laptops are available across multiple price points and come with 13-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch screen options across various models with up to QHD+ resolution. Here is everything you should know about the new Dell Inspiron laptops.

Dell Inspiron 14 (2-in-1s)

The laptop features thin bezels and packs a 14-inch FHD touch screen. Dell’s latest Inspiron 14 2-in-1 can work as both a laptop and a tablet. The laptop comes in two variants and is powered by either the 11th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen Mobile processors with Radeon Graphics.

Inspiron 13

Dell Inspiron 13 is said to come in a slim and light chassis. The laptop is crafted using Aluminum and weighs 1.25 kgs. The device features a 13.3-inch QHD+ display and comes with an in-built TUV low blue light hardware solution which is said to reduce eye strain when working for a long time.

Left to right: Dell Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 15 (Image source : Product image / Dell) Left to right: Dell Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 15 (Image source : Product image / Dell)

Dell Inspiron 14, Inspiron 15

The Dell Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 laptops are powered by the Intel H-grade processor and come with NVIDIA Graphics. The Inspiron 15 laptop comes with with NVIDIA MX450 graphics card. Inspiron 15 also gets a second variant which is powered by AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.

Dell Inspiron laptops : Pricing and availability

Dell’s latest Inspiron range of laptops will be available to purchase from Dell’s official website, Large Format Retail, Multi Brand Outlets, Amazon, and select Dell Exclusive Stores. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1s will be up for sale starting June 17 at a starting price of Rs 57,990 for the Intel configurations.

The AMD configuration of Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is priced at Rs 65,990. The Inspiron 14 will be available starting June 18 at a starting price of Rs 44,990. The Dell Inspiron 15 with Intel configurations will go on sale from June 18 at a starting price of Rs 48,990.

The Dell Inspiron 15 that comes with AMD configurations will be available starting June 22 at a starting price of Rs 57,990. The Inspiron 13 will be up for purchase from July 7 at a starting price of Rs 68,990.