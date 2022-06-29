Dell launches new Latitude and Precision workstations in India

Dell has launched its latest commercial portfolio of new Latitude and Precision devices. Aimed at hybrid work experiences in organisations, the commercial devices come with 12th Hen Intel Core processors and connectivity options including 5G and Intel Wi-Fi 6E.

New Dell Latitude devices

Dell’s Latitude line is aimed at executives and business leaders. The Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium PC that according to the company is the world’s smallest 14-inch 16:10 business with a high screen-to-body ratio. It is available in a new metallic graphite colour and comes with a new FHD camera for better video calls.

The Dell Latitude 7330 is a portable and durable 13.3-inch premium commercial laptop that weighs 967 grams. The Latitude 7430 provides a great screen experience and intelligent performance with built-in security and privacy features. These new Dell Latitude devices are available in laptop and 2-in-1 form factors.

New Dell Precision devices

The Dell Precision 5470 is a small, thin and powerful 14-inch laptop that comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 64GB of DDR5 memory, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 GPUs. It has a new thermal management system that fits in the device featuring a patented Dual Opposite Outlet fan with liquid polymer blades to help the system run at the high speeds required for complex workflows. It has the company’s first bonded hinge architecture to improve hot air exhaust.

The Dell Precision 5570 is a mobile workstation that can be had with all the same options as the above in a 15-inch device. Both laptops are built around an edge-to-edge Infinity Edge display in a compact footprint. The displace is TUV ComfortView Plus certified and has a hardware-based low blue light filter that the company claims does not consume resources or affect the true colour of the device.

The Dell Precision 3470 comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and optional NVIDIA T550 (4GB) Graphics and advanced thermal management and thermal design to keep the laptop cool under heavy workloads.

New Dell Latitude and Dell Precision Pricing

The Dell Latitude 9430 starts at Rs 1,45,990

The Dell Latitude 7430 starts at Rs 94,990

The Dell Latitude 5570 starts at Rs 1,42,990

The Dell Precision 5570 starts at Rs 1,42,990

The Dell Precision 5470 starts at Rs 1,46,990

The Dell Precision 3470 starts at Rs 79,990