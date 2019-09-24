Dell launches 2019 XPS 13,15, Alienware M15, G3 gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications

Dell has launched 12 new devices in its XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G range, which also includes the new G3 gaming laptop. Some of the new laptops are powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core processor. The devices will be available via offline retail stores as well as Dell’s India website.

Advertising

The 2019 Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops have been updated as well. The company claimed that XPS 13 (7390) sports the smallest HD webcam ever at 2.25-mm. The laptop comes with an InfinityEdge display and the camera has been moved to the top of the screen. Dolby Vision is also supported on the XPS 13. The laptop can be bought at a starting price of Rs 113,990 from October 2.

Dell XPS 15 (7590) gets a 15.6-inch OLED display, which the company says is in a 15-inch form factor. As per Dell, the laptop offers the longest battery life on a 15-inch laptop. It will be available from September 24 at a starting price of Rs 166,990.

Dell’s Inspiron series laptops has been updated with Intel’s 10th-generation core processor. The series will also have 2-in-1 and All-in-one (AIOs) laptops as well. Among the key features is a pen garage in the hinge of Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (7391) that offers storage for the Active Pen that comes bundled with the laptop.

Advertising

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (7391), Inspiron 14 7000 (7490) and Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 (5491) will be available from October 2. The starting prices are Rs 90,290, Rs 86,890, and Rs 68,990 respectively.

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 devices also support Adaptive Thermal technology, which the company says helps in adjusting the laptop’s thermal performance based on how it has been held by a user. More features include Far-field Cortana, Windows Hello, and ExpressCharge.

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (7490) notebook weighs only 1.095kg, thanks to a magnesium alloy material design, which is lighter. In addition, the laptop comes with lid-open sensor, Connected Modern Standby, WiFi 6, and fingerprint reader. It is claimed to offer up to 21 hours of battery life. The Inspiron 14 5000 (5490) and Inspiron 14 5000 (5590) will cost Rs 57990 and Rs 41990 respectively. Both the laptops will be available from September 24.

Dell’s Inspiron series also consists of the new Inspiron 24 5000 (5490) AIO, which is priced starting at Rs 59,990, Inspiron 27 7000 (7790) AIO starting at Rs 99,990 and Inspiron 15 5000 (5593) starting at Rs 42,990 respectively. Inspiron 15 5000 goes on sale from October 11, while the other two laptops will be available from September 24.

Dell also launched two gaming laptops, which includes Alienware m15 and the Dell G3 3590 in its new G series. Alienware m15 is sports a 15-inch 4K OLED HDR 400 Eyesafe display with Tobii Eye Tracking feature. It is priced starting at Rs 188,490 and will be available from September 24.

Dell G3 3590 has the new Game Shift feature that pushes the fan speed to maximum while at intense gaming sessions. The Alienware Command Center allows gamers to customize various aspect of their experience. The G3 gets a 15-inch screen with narrow borders, 144Hz gaming display and 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard. It will cost Dell G3 (3590) will cost starting at Rs 70,990 and will be available from September 24.