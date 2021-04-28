Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable Launched: Everything you need to know about the 2-in-1 device

Dell has launched its latest Latitude 7320 Detachable 2-in-1 laptop which features a fresh new design. The device had been teased since earlier this year. The laptop comes with a detachable screen that has slim bezels on the sides and can be used as a tablet. The device is powered by Intel processors in multiple RAM and storage configurations and packs updated features including Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and USB Type-C power delivery among others. The device also offers a host of built-in security features. Here is everything you should know.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable: Specifications and features

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable measures 288.4×207.9×8.4mm for the display and weighs in at 851 grams. The laptop comes with a 13-inch FHD+(1,920×1,280 pixels) screen that has 500 nits of peak brightness and supports a 3:2 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX.

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable laptop comes with stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology and two dual-array microphones. The laptop is powered by a 40Whr battery with ExpressCharge 2.0 support. There is a front-facing 5MP webcam that supports 1080p resolution and also a rear-facing 8MP camera.

The laptop supports up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processors and can be equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X SDRAM clocked at 4,266MHz and up to a 1TB PCIe M.2 PCIe SSD. The device offers options for Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Home, and Windows 10 Enterprise. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, optional mobile broadband with Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 chipsets, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an audio jack, and an optional touch fingerprint reader.

The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable comes packed with security options including Windows Hello, Smartcard reader, and Contactless Smartcard reader, among others. Sensors on the device include a gyroscope, e-compass/ magnetometer, accelerometer among others.

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable price

Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is available at a starting price of $1,549 which translates to roughly around Rs 1.15 lakh. The laptop is available in a single Grey colour variant in the US. There has been no official confirmation on when the device will launch in India.