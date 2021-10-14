Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme launched in India: Price, specifications

Dell has updated its Latitude Rugged laptops portfolio by releasing two new devices — Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme. The laptops are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors and run Windows 11. The company also offers optional 5G support on both Latitude 5430 Rugged and Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme. Here is everything you should know about the new laptops from Dell.

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme: Specifications

While the Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged packs a 14-inch display, the Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme has a 13-inch screen. Both the Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme run on Windows 11 and support a peak brightness of up to 1,400 nits of brightness and glove-touch support.

The laptops are powered by 11th-generation Intel Core processors, along with an optional vPro integrated platform. For security, the laptops come with TPM 2.0 ControlVault. The laptops comes with Wi-Fi 6E as well as optional 5G support.

Both the devices come with dual hot-swappable batteries that are said to deliver up to 25 hours of power on a single charge. The laptops come with Express Charge Boost that is claimed to offer up to 35 percent of charge in 20 minutes.

The Latitude 5430 Rugged comes with IP53-rating for water resistance. Additionally the Latitude 5430 Rugged is claimed to be drop-tested from up to three feet. The laptop comes with an optional discrete graphics card and its weight starts at 1.97 kilograms.

The Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme, on the other hand comes with IP65 certification for improved water and dust resistance. The laptop is said have to been drop tested from up to six feet. The Latitude 7330 supports an optional 1,400-nit display.

Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged, Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme: Pricing, availability

The Dell Latitude 5430 Rugged and Dell Latitude 7330 Rugged Extreme will be available globally starting December 9. The company has not yet confirmed the pricing details of the devices.