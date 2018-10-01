Dell Inspiron 15 7572 laptop with 8th gen Intel Core CPU launched: Price in India, availability

Dell Inspiron 15 7572 ultra-slim laptop launched in India

Dell has launched its new ultra-slim laptop Dell Inspiron 15 7572 in India. The new ultra-slim laptop from Inspiron series has been launched for a price starting at Rs 54,989. It will be available for purchase exclusively on Dell India official website from October 1.

The all-new Dell Inspiron 15 7572 laptop is equipped with 8th-gen Intel CPU. The ultra-slim laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge IPS display with narrow bezels and wide view angles. Dell has introduced two variants of the new Inspiron laptop with the base model carrying the 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor while the high-end model comes with a Core i7 processor. The laptop will be available in 8GB and 16GB DDR4 memory with 1TB Hard disc, 128GB SSD as a boot drive. For graphics, Dell Inspiron 15 7572 comes equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 graphics memory. The new Inspiron laptop features SmartByte and MaxxAudio to deliver enhanced audio and video experience.

Also Read- Dell G3 15 Review: Affordable PC gaming on the go

On the software front, Dell Inspiron 15 7572 runs on either Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro with Microsoft Office trail support and free McAfee Multi-Device security subscription for 15 months. In terms of connectivity, the laptop includes WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHZ and 5.0GHz bands), Bluetooth v4.1, HDMI port, dual USB 3.0, and a single USB 2.0 port.

The new Dell Inspiron 15 7572 built out of brushed aluminium is “reinforced” with a magnesium alloy inner frame on top and it is available in two colour options Grey and Gold. The new Dell Inspiron laptop with 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Windows Home 10 Plus will be available for a price of Rs 64,990.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd