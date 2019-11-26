Dell, HP to launch Intel-based 5G laptops with MediaTek support

Dell and HP will be among the first wave of PC makers to launch laptops that will feature Intel and MediaTek’s 5G modems. Under the new partnership, MediaTek will provide a 5G modem, whereas Intel will take care of the “development, support and support for 5G modem solutions.”

Intel and MediaTek’s collaboration is important on many levels. Both companies want to bring always-connected laptops to the market, and that’s where 5G connectivity comes into play. 5G is already available in the US and Europe, but analysts don’t expect to see a widespread adoption before 2021. MediaTek’s 5G modem inside the laptops could work as a catalyst to bring 5G connectivity to the masses.

MediaTek’s 5G modem used in these laptops will be based on its Helio M70 5G modem, which the company introduced earlier this year. The Helio M70 5G modem is a chipset designed for smartphones that include a 5G modem.

Intel’s partnership with MediaTek will help the chipset giant to compete with Qualcomm, which also believes in the future of 5G-based laptops. At Computex 2019, Qualcomm and Lenovo showed an always-connected 5G laptop with all-day battery life. The laptop, which is yet to go on sale, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Lenovo is targeting the 5G laptop to hit markets in early 2020.

Microsoft recently launched the Surface Pro X, which is running an ARM-based processor developed by Microsoft and Qualcomm. The 2-in-1, even though praised for its long battery life and seamless LTE connectivity, doesn’t support certain apps.