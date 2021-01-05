Dell announces new Latitude, Precision laptops, modular desktops and more

Dell recently launched new laptops and desktops under its Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex series. The new Dell machines are all equipped with 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and run on Windows 10. Dell also launched the new UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor and three new video-conferencing-supported monitors. The company also announced the Dell Latitude 5320, Latitude 5520, Latitude 7320, Latitude 7420, and the Latitude 9520. These laptops will debut at a later stage and the prices for these models will also be revealed then. Let’s have a look at all the new products.

Dell Latitude 9420

The new Dell Latitude 9420 features a 2-in-1 form factor and sports an inbuilt speakerphone and camera enhancements. It is also the brand’s first laptop to come with an automatically opening and shutting webcam called SafeShutter. Up top is a 14-inch display with up to QHD+ resolution and touch support.

Under the hood is an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 32GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe NVMe Class 35 storage. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E and 5G LTE connectivity. It also features 3-cell, 60Wh 6 Polymer battery and 65W charging via USB Type-C. It is priced at $1,949 (about Rs 1,42,700) and will be available sometime in spring 2021.

Dell Latitude 7520

The Latitude 7520 features an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up to 32GB SDRAM. There is a 15.6-inch display with up to UHD resolution and optional touch support. Other specifications include a 1TB SSD M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 3 NVMe storage, 4-cell, 63Wh battery and 90W USB Type-C charging. The Dell Latitude 7520 is priced at $1,649 (about Rs 1,20,700) and will be available from January 12.

Dell Latitude 5420

The Dell Latitude 5420 features a 14-inch display with up-to full-HD resolution and optional touch support. It also features the 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 64GB SDRAM and up to 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe 3×4 Class 40 storage. Other specifications include Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics with 2GB dedicated DDR5 memory, 4-cell 63Wh battery and 90W USB Type-C charging. The laptop is priced at $1,049 (about Rs 76,800) and will be available from January 12.

The new Dell Latitude 7520, 7420, and 7320 will be powered by Intel’s 11th Gen processors. (Image Source: Dell) The new Dell Latitude 7520, 7420, and 7320 will be powered by Intel’s 11th Gen processors. (Image Source: Dell)

Dell Precision 3560

The Dell Precision 3560 comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to FHD resolution and touch support. Under the hood is an Intel 11th-Gen Core i7 processor, 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 40 SSD storage. You can also purchase the Precision 3560 with Nvidia Quadro T500 graphics with 2GB dedicated video memory. There is also a 4-cell ExpressCharge battery. The laptop features sports carbon fibre and bioplastics on the outside and weighs 1.59 Kg. The Precision 3560 is priced at $1,189 (about Rs 87,000) and will be available from January 12.

Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra

The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra is a compact desktop computer that features a modular all-in-one design. It is powered by an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 64GB DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 4 SSD storage. You can purchase the OptiPlex with either Intel UHD Graphics or Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Connectivity options on the machine include USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and an RJ45 port.

While it does not feature a display of its own, the Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra is compatible with a range of Dell’s Professional, UltraSharp, Collaboration, and E-series monitors. It is also capable of handling four 4K monitors at once. Weighing 650 grams, the machine starts at $769 (about Rs 55,600) and will be available starting January 28.

The Dell Latitude 9420 also features the auto-opening and auto-shutting SafeShutter webcam. (Image Source: Dell) The Dell Latitude 9420 also features the auto-opening and auto-shutting SafeShutter webcam. (Image Source: Dell)

Dell OptiPlex 3090 Ultra

Similar to the OptiPlex 7090, the OptiPlex 3090 is also powered by up to an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 64GB DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 2280 PCIe x4 NVMe Class 4 SSD storage. The variant with the i5 processor also features Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Connectivity options include USB 3.2, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and an RJ45 port. The OptiPlex 3090 also has no display but can be clubbed with various Dell monitors. It weighs 650 grams and starts at $659 (about 48,200). It will also be available starting January 28.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor, Video Conferencing Monitors

Dell also launched four new monitors. This includes the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor, which is priced at $2,099.99 (about Rs 1,53,000) and will be available starting January 28. The other three are the brand’s new video conferencing monitors. These are available in 24-inch, priced at $519 (about Rs 38,000), 27-inch, priced at $719 (about Rs 52,700) and 34-inch, priced at $1,149 (about Rs 84,200) and will be available from January 28.