Dell Alienware X15 R2, X17 R2 gaming laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

Dell has announced the arrival of the latest Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 gaming laptops in India. Both laptops can be had with Intel’s latest 13th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and NVIDIAs RTX 30 series GPUs. The X-series laptops are aimed at professional creators, who want relatively portable devices with large displays that are powerful enough for both creative work and gaming.

The previously light interior has been replaced by a dark one to reduce screen reflections on the keyboard. X-series laptops’ construction makes use of magnesium and CNC-milled aluminium to improve lightness and rigidity. The laptops come with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7H or i9HK processor, and DDR5 memory.

The FHD 360Hz display option on the X17 and the QHD 240Hz and FHD360Hz display options on the X15 are NVIDIA G-Sync compatible. The laptops feature Alienware’s “Cryo-Tech” cooling technology which uses a thermal interface material made from a Gallium-Silicone liquid metal compound that offers a 24 per cent improvement in thermal resistance over the previous generation, according to Dell.

They also come with a quad-fan design that incorporates evacuative fans and dual opposite outlet fans for dedicated airflow. The laptops also feature Alienware’s AI-powered Smart Fan control technology which allows individual fans to spin independently to offer the best cooling based on inputs from various sensors.

The X-series laptops offer five “Tailored Power States” for users including FUll Speed (Max power), Performance mode (graphics priority), Balanced mode (balanced CPU/GPU), Cool mode (low-temperature priority), and quiet mode (prioritising acoustics). Users can toggle between these depending on their usage.

Apart from the larger screen, the X17 R2 also features an ultra-low profile Cherry MX keyboard design that incorporates stainless-steel mechanical compounds for a more tactile experience.

The newly-launched laptops will be available for purchase across Dell exclusive stores, Dell’s website and through multi-brand outlets. The Alienware X15 R2 starts at Rs 249,990 while the Alienware X17 R2 starts at Rs 299,990.