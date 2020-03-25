Coronavirus prevention: How to disinfect your laptop

Here’s how you can disinfect your laptop. (Representational image: Pexels) Here’s how you can disinfect your laptop. (Representational image: Pexels)

With the world switching to work from home mode because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, laptops and personal computer systems are driving a good portion of the workforce. However, as we find ourselves glued to our electronic devices, it is important to know how to disinfect our gadgets including laptops to make ourselves safer in our homes.

Notably, disinfecting and cleaning are two different things. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while cleaning refers to the “removal” of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces, disinfecting refers to using chemicals to “kill” germs on surfaces.

To disinfect your laptop or other gadgets, you should use an alcohol-based solution that consists of 30 per cent water and 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol. Follow the below-mentioned steps to make your laptop germ free:

First of all, wear disposable gloves and disconnect the power cable. If the battery of your laptop is removable, take it out. Don’t forget to remove external devices like pen drive or SD card before you proceed.

Dampen a microfiber handkerchief with the alcohol-based disinfectant and carefully clean all external surfaces starting with the screen. Gently wipe in the same direction, top to bottom and do not allow water to drip onto the keyboard or USB ports.

After disinfecting, let the laptop dry. Now clean the screen again with a glass cleaner. Dispose of the gloves in a closed bin and wash your hands with soap. We also have a story on how you can disinfect your phone that you can read here.

