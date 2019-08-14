Consumer PC sales fell 14% in Q2 2019, Lenovo leads Indian PC market

The demand for consumer PCs in India fell by 14 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, according to International Data Corporation (IDC). There’s a reduced demand for laptops and desktops, as consumers are clearly not upgrading their existing PCs.

However, the commercial PC segment grew by 108 per cent. An estimated 2.43 million units of units shipped out of a total of 3.4 million in the Q2 2019. The growth was mainly driven by ELCOT education deal fulfillment under which Tamil Nadu Government plans to distribute around 1.5 million laptops to students.

Lenovo remained the top PC vendor with overall 46.2 per cent. The company saw year-over-year growth of 283 per cent, thanks to ELCOT shipment in the commercial segment. The research firm noted that Lenovo fared well in both education and BSFI segments, however, saw a steep decline of 14 per cent in the consumer segment. HP, Dell, Acer and Asus maintained their respective second, third, fourth and fifth positions.

The gaming PC segment provided the only bright spot in the struggling consumers PC market. Sales of gaming PCs grew by 41.1 per cent in the second quarter. Asus, HP, Lenovo and PC vendors have been seeing the surge in demand for gaming PCs in India.

“The consumer market is expected to pick up largely because of multiple rounds of online sales commencing with Independence Day in August leading up to Diwali in October. Instant cashback and EMI options will drive consumer purchases,” said Nishant Bansal, Senior Research Manager, IPDS & PC, IDC India.

In the last quarter, the notebook category grew by 81 per cent contributing 74.3 per cent of the overall India traditional PC market. The Ultraslim laptop category, which has a share of 21.1 per cent of the total notebook’s category, grew by 92.7 per cent.