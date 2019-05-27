Computex 2019: Intel previews 10nm ‘Ice Lake’ CPU, announces Core i9 Special Edition CPU

Intel has given a preview of its upcoming 10nm mobile PC processor aimed at ultra light notebooks, which is code-named Ice Lake. It also announced the new 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS special edition processor ahead of its Computex 2019 keynote. Intel says both processors will shipping this year.

The new 10nm ‘Ice Lake’ CPU comes with Gen11 graphics, which will improve graphics performance by relying on variable rate sharing to different areas of the scene in order to improve the graphics rendering performance. In variable rate shading, which is also known as coarse pixel shading, shading rate can be reduced without impacting the output quality.

Intel also claims the Gen11 graphics on its new ‘Ice Lake’ processors will double the performance compared to the Intel Gen 9 graphics.

The Ice Lake processor will combine the new ‘Sunny Cove’ core architecture and Gen11 graphics architecture from the company. It will also come with Thunderbolt 3 and Intel certified Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) integration as well. The latter two features will ensure top-end connectivity on the processors.

Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ processors will also be the first from the company to enable artificial intelligence (AI) for personal computers and come with Intel’s Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) on the CPU. There will also be AI instructions on the GPU and low power accelerators. Intel will reveal more details about the ‘Ice Lake’ processors in its keynote at Computex, which takes place on May 28.

Intel has also previewed that 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS special edition processor, which it claims is the first to feature all eight cores running at a turbo frequency of 5.0 GHz. In comparison, the Core i9-9900K has an-all core turbo frequency of 4.7GHz. This is aimed at gaming desktops.

Rival AMD also showed of its new generation of processors, including Ryzen 9 which has 12-cores and is aimed at gaming desktops as well.