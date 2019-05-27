Toggle Menu Sections
Computex 2019: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is a futuristic dual-screen laptop made for creatorshttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/laptops/computex-2019-asus-zenbook-pro-duo-is-a-futuristic-dual-screen-laptop-made-for-creators-5749824/

Computex 2019: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is a futuristic dual-screen laptop made for creators

Asus has launched the flagship ZenBook Pro Duo at Computex 2019. The notebook has a 15.6-inch 4K OLED as the main display, it also sports a secondary, 14-inch 4K UHD multitouch screen.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, ZenBook Pro Duo dual screen laptop, Computex 2019, Computex 2019, Asus ZenBook Duo, dual screen, laptops, Computex 2019
Computex 2019: Asus has launched the ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo, featuring two screens and top-of-the-line specifications. (Express photo by Anuj Bhatia)

Asus kick-started this year’s Computex trade show with the launch of ZenBook Pro Duo, an ultra high-end laptop with dual screens. The notebook has two screens, allowing you to watch a video on one screen while editing a powerpoint presentation on the secondary screen. Asus says the ZenBook Pro Duo is made for creators and professionals.

The Windows 10 laptop has a 15.6-inch 16:9 4K UHD primary touch screen and a 14-inch 32:2 4K ScreenPad Plus screen that sits directly above the keyboard. Asus says the secondary screen is integrated with the primary screen, and has the built-in ScreenXpert software that supports a number of apps, tools and utilities.

Users can drag up to three windows onto the secondary display. Any Windows app can be used with the ScreenPad Plus. This is helpful for someone like a video editor who can simultaneously edit a video as well as watch video previews on the secondary display.

The good thing about the ZenBook Pro Duo is that it has a full-fledged physical keyboard that is essential if you a pro-user. Note-takers and digital artists can take advantage of the Stylus Pen. Asus is also bundling a deluxe palm rest making it comfortable to type on the keyboard for a longer duration. The notebook is surprisingly heavy at 2.5kg.

Advertising

The laptop ships with up to 9th Generation Intel Core i9 eight-core processor, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM) GPU, 1TB PCIe x4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and IR webcam with Windows Hello support. Plus, it also includes a Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB Type-C port apart from regular connectivity options. The notebook also comes with Amazon Alexa voice assistant support.

Apart from the ZenBook Pro Duo, Asus also announced a slightly affordable ZenBook Duo. It is much smaller and has a lighter chassis. Instead of two 4K panels, this notebook comes with a 14-inch FHD primary screen and a 12.6-inch FHD secondary touchscreen. It is powered by up to Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 (2GB GDDR5 VRAM) GPU and up to 16GB RAM.

Disclaimer: The author is in Taipei attending Computex 2019 on the invite of Asus India

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Computex 2019: Intel previews 10nm 'Ice Lake' CPU, announces Core i9 Special Edition CPU
2 Computex 2019: AMD announces 3rd gen Ryzen 9 desktop processor with 12-cores
3 Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro 2019's new Butterfly keyboard mechanism revealed