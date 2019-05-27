Computex 2019: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is a futuristic dual-screen laptop made for creators

Asus kick-started this year’s Computex trade show with the launch of ZenBook Pro Duo, an ultra high-end laptop with dual screens. The notebook has two screens, allowing you to watch a video on one screen while editing a powerpoint presentation on the secondary screen. Asus says the ZenBook Pro Duo is made for creators and professionals.

Advertising

The Windows 10 laptop has a 15.6-inch 16:9 4K UHD primary touch screen and a 14-inch 32:2 4K ScreenPad Plus screen that sits directly above the keyboard. Asus says the secondary screen is integrated with the primary screen, and has the built-in ScreenXpert software that supports a number of apps, tools and utilities.

Users can drag up to three windows onto the secondary display. Any Windows app can be used with the ScreenPad Plus. This is helpful for someone like a video editor who can simultaneously edit a video as well as watch video previews on the secondary display.

The good thing about the ZenBook Pro Duo is that it has a full-fledged physical keyboard that is essential if you a pro-user. Note-takers and digital artists can take advantage of the Stylus Pen. Asus is also bundling a deluxe palm rest making it comfortable to type on the keyboard for a longer duration. The notebook is surprisingly heavy at 2.5kg.

Advertising

The laptop ships with up to 9th Generation Intel Core i9 eight-core processor, up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB GDDR6 VRAM) GPU, 1TB PCIe x4 SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and IR webcam with Windows Hello support. Plus, it also includes a Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB Type-C port apart from regular connectivity options. The notebook also comes with Amazon Alexa voice assistant support.

Apart from the ZenBook Pro Duo, Asus also announced a slightly affordable ZenBook Duo. It is much smaller and has a lighter chassis. Instead of two 4K panels, this notebook comes with a 14-inch FHD primary screen and a 12.6-inch FHD secondary touchscreen. It is powered by up to Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX250 (2GB GDDR5 VRAM) GPU and up to 16GB RAM.

Disclaimer: The author is in Taipei attending Computex 2019 on the invite of Asus India