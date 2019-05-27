Asus working on a foldable laptop, but nothing soon

Asus has confirmed that it is working on a foldable laptop, but is not close to commercial launch. Foldable smartphones and laptops are touted to be the next big thing in mobile computing, with many of the major tech companies showing interest in developing devices with flexible screens.

“Right now, the experience is not the best,” Peter Chang, APAC Deputy General Manager, Asus, told indianexpress.com in a group interview with the media, ahead of the opening of Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan. “We will consider , but it’s too early to conclude what is the best dimension or the use narrative.”

Chang said foldable technology is not matured enough to be used in a commercial laptop. He cited a number of reasons to support his statement. First, when you close a foldable laptop, there will be a gap between the two sides of the display when fully enclosed. Second, the reliability is not that great. Third, the cost of the panel is too high, plus the supply is also limited at the moment.

Asus is aware that a foldable laptop is not ready for commercial release. “So maybe you can show the concept, there is no problem, but you need to be able to really show that when you are going to sell it. These two products [ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo] we are launching at Computex will be coming in next few months and we are going to sell it,” he said.

The ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo feature two screens alongside a physical keyboard. Chang said the idea was to use current technology for a dual screen concept. “Since this is based on the current technology and we are able to commercialise it very fast. I think this is the best solution based on the current technology,” he added.

Many companies prototype devices for internal testing, but that doesn’t mean those products make it to the market. Though Chang didn’t reveal much, it is clear that the company is prototyping a foldable laptop.

Asus’ rival in the PC market, Lenovo, recently unveiled the world’s first laptop with a flexible screen. The company has been developing ThinkPad X1 for more than three years and hopes to launch the commercial version sometime in 2020. One can use the laptop like a tablet or folded up like a book.

While there’s a lot of hype around the new form factor, the delay of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has cast doubts over the concept. This is a major setback not just for Samsung but for the entire industry. Perhaps it is safe to say that the foldable tech is still very much in early development.

Disclaimer: The author is in Taipei attending Computex 2019 on the invite of Asus India