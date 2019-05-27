Computex 2019: AMD announces 3rd gen Ryzen 9 desktop processor with 12-cores

AMD has announced its 3rd generation Ryzen 9 desktop processor, which will come with 12-cores and a new 7nm design at the Computex 2019 keynote, which took place in Taiwan yesterday. AMD is claiming the Ryzen 9 3900X, which was its showstopper during the keynote, will offer the highest performance ever on a desktop processor.

AMD also showcased new processors in the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 family, all of which are geared towards gaming. The company also announced its new generation of Radeon RX gaming graphics cards. AMD President and CEO Dr Lisa Su showcased the new products in her Computex keynote with focus on the third-gen Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 CPUs which are built on the new 7nm design.

“We made significant strategic investments in next-generation cores, a breakthrough chiplet design approach, and advanced process technologies to deliver leadership 7nm products to our high-performance computing ecosystem,” Dr Su said in her opening keynote.

The third gen Ryzen 9 3900X will take aim at Intel’s i9 processor with the company claiming, it can easily beat the i9 9920X by more than 16 per cent. The Ryzen 9 has 12 cores and uses Core Chiplet Die’s (CCD) design approach a maximum boost of 4.6GHz with a base boost of 3.8 Ghz. The total cache is 70MB. It is also significantly cheaper at $499, while Intel’s 12-core i9-9920X processor costs around$1200.

The AMD Ryzen 7 CPUs had two new variants: the Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 7 3700X. Both are octa-core processors with a maximum boost of 4.5 and 4.4 Ghz each. The desktop processors will cost $399 and $329 respectively. The Ryzn 5 CPUs which are named 3600X and 3600 come with six-cores and a maximum boost of 4.4 and 4.2 Ghz speeds respectively, with a price tag of $249 and $199 each.

AMD also says that all of its third Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors support the world’s first PCIe 4.0 or the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) motherboard interface. PCIe 4.0 is expected to double the bandwidth available for motherboards, graphic cards, and storage technologies (both SSD and HDD) to improve overall performance on the computers. The new third-gen Ryzen processors will be available starting July 7, 2019.