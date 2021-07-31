Chromebooks outperform other PC market categories, shows Canalys’ latest report

The worldwide Chromebook market has posted a 75 per cent yearly growth in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021), as per the latest global notebook market data report by Canalys. HP is said to be at the top of the charts, but Chromebooks are outperforming the PC market. This is despite a slowdown in shipments growth.

It should be noted that while Chromebook shipments grew yearly, they declined sequentially in the second quarter of 2021. The Chromebook shipment growth is attributed to Chrome’s hold over the education space as per Brian Lynch, Research Analyst at Canalys. The reopening of schools in key markets like North America and Western Europe is attributed to the growth.

“With Chrome’s hold over the education space relatively secure, Google is set to bet big on the commercial segment this year. We expect to see a strong focus on attracting small businesses with updated services, such as the new ‘Individual’ subscription tier for Google Workspace and promotions on CloudReady licenses to repurpose old PCs for deployment alongside existing Chromebook fleets. However, with Apple eyeing to expand its M1 success into the commercial space and Microsoft launching Windows 11 later this year, the PC OS race is set to be the most hotly contested it has been in a long time,” Lynch said in a release.

HP led the overall PC market by capturing a 36.4 per cent market share (4.3 million units) and registered a growth of 115.7 per cent. Lenovo got the second spot by capturing 21 per cent market share (2.6 million units). Acer held the third spot with 15.7 per cent share (1.8 million units) in the quarter ending June. Dell and Samsung held the fourth and fifth spot respectively with the latter registering a massive 324.4 per cent growth on a yearly basis.

Must Read | Five affordable laptops for college students under Rs 35,000

Tablet: Shipments in Q2 2021

The quarter saw a 4.3 per cent growth in tablet shipments on a yearly basis. While Apple’s annual growth is said to have declined by 0.5 percent, it remained the top vendor with a share of 36.3 per cent (14.2 million units). The second spot was held by Samsung with a 20.5 per cent share (8 million units), while Lenovo procured the third position with a 12 per cent share. Amazon and Huawei completed the top five list.