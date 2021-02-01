Chromebook sales improved twofold through 2020, says Canalys report

A report by Canalys states that Chromebook shipments went up from 14.7 million laptops to 30.7 million laptops in 2020.

The sale of Google Chromebooks has increased twofold over the last year. This may largely be attributed to the rise in people working and learning from home through the Coronavirus-induced pandemic. This has reportedly resulted in Google Chromebooks turning into popular choices for people looking to buy a new portable system.

A report by Canalys states that Chromebook shipments went up from 14.7 million laptops to 30.7 million laptops in 2020. In Q4 2020, 3.5 million of these machines were shipped by HP, while 2.8 million were shipped by Lenovo. Laptop brands Dell and Acer each shipped about 1.5 million Chromebooks. In October, the market for Chromebooks went up by nearly four times compared to the same time last year in 2019.

“With many countries being forced to accelerate their digital education plans in the wake of additional lockdowns, schools and universities are clamouring for easy to deploy solutions and Google’s digital offerings for education are proving quite popular over rival platforms, especially in the US and Western Europe,” said Canalys Research Director Rushabh Doshi.

“Outside education, there has also been mounting interest from consumers and traditional commercial customers in seeking out Chromebooks to ensure affordable continuity of business or personal computing,” he added.

Chrome OS still has a tiny user base compared to Windows, macOS

Despite the high sales, Chrome OS devices still constitute less than 2 percent compared to other laptops. As per another report by Pocket Lint, Chrome OS running systems ranged between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent, which is a lot lesser than the Windows-based systems (63 percent) and macOS based systems (28 percent).