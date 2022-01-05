CES 2022: ASUS ROG unveils Strix SCAR series laptop, Flow Z13 gaming tablet, and more

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a slew of gaming products at CES 2022. The company has unveiled cutting-edge Strix series of gaming laptops, an overhauled Zephyrus lineup, and a brand-new Flow Z13 gaming tablet.

ROG Strix SCAR

Designed with esports enthusiasts in mind, the ROG Strix SCAR is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics card. The notebooks come with Windows 11 out of the box and feature ROG’s intelligent liquid metal cooling for heat dissipation.

The laptops are available in 15-inch and 17-inch models, each of them with its unique options of refresh rates. The 15-inch IPS display offers three choices – QHD at 240Hz (2560 × 1440), full-HD at 300Hz (1920 x 1080), and QHD at 165Hz. The 17-inch variant comes in two display choices – QHD at 240Hz or full-HD at 360Hz. All SCAR models come with support for Dolby Vision HDR, 3ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync for faster reactions.

The ROG Strix SCAR 15 sees major upgrades for 2022, featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors. (Image credit: ASUS) The ROG Strix SCAR 15 sees major upgrades for 2022, featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors. (Image credit: ASUS)

The laptops also come equipped with DDR5 4800Mhz RAM sticks, four PCIe 4.0 slots for SSD upgrades, and a MUX switch that lets you manually disable or enable integrated graphics; in this case, it will switch between Intel and NVIDIA. You also get a larger, fine-grained trackpad, RGB lighting on the keyboard and lightbar, and customisable armour caps to suit one’s personal style.

ASUS ROG Strix G15 and G17

The Strix G series is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX chip, paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti GPU. Same as the SCAR series, all Strix models support Dolby Vision, offer 3ms response time, and Adaptive-Sync display. The G15 offers full-HD 300Hz and QHD at 165Hz refresh rate, while the G17 offers full-HD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz for competitive gaming.

The ROG Strix G15 and G17 pack Ryzen processors and are paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti GPU. (Image credit: ASUS) The ROG Strix G15 and G17 pack Ryzen processors and are paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti GPU. (Image credit: ASUS)

The Strix comes equipped with a quad-speaker design and two-way AI noise cancellation that filters out background noise for both incoming and outgoing communications. It also packs a 90Wh battery, a 100W Type-C charging port, and Wi-Fi 6E for minimal lag. The Strix G series comes in Eclipse Gray, in addition to two neon colour choices – Volt Green and Electro Punk.

ROG Zephyrus G14, G15, and M16

2022 will see new improvements in the Zephyrus series of gaming laptops. The G14 comes equipped with an AMD pairing, featuring a Ryzen 9 series processor and the Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics with a MUX switch for manual switching between GPUs. For storage, you get a 1TB PCIe SSD for fast multitasking, while on the memory side you get DDR5 RAM.

The ROG Zephyrus G series features an AMD to AMD pairing and a 1TB SSD. (Image credit: ASUS) The ROG Zephyrus G series features an AMD to AMD pairing and a 1TB SSD. (Image credit: ASUS)

The G14 also features the brand-new Nebula display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate at 1440p resolutions. Thanks to the expanded 16:10 aspect ratio, you get more screen real estate, in addition to the 3ms response time, Dolby Vision, and adaptive sync. The lid, which features the holographic logo, is now covered with 14,969 precision CNC milled holes with mini LEDs, making for new animation possibilities. The Zephyrus G15 and M16 series will also see similar upgrades, and feature two-way noise-cancelling and Wi-Fi 6.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

The Zephyrus Duo series is known for its dual-display function that offers more real estate for productivity. The new ScreenPad Plus, which rests above the keyboard, features a four-directional hinge that rises and slides back to meet the primary display. This closes the gap between the two, providing an almost bezel-less experience.

The Windows 11 machine is powered by a Ryzen 9 6980HX CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti graphic card, which is further strengthened by the upgraded liquid metal cooling. This takes the temperature down by 15 degrees, compared to standard thermal pastes.

The Zephyrus Duo 16 features a new secondary display that easily slides up to close the gap, and provide an almost bezel-less experience. (Image credit: ASUS) The Zephyrus Duo 16 features a new secondary display that easily slides up to close the gap, and provide an almost bezel-less experience. (Image credit: ASUS)

The Zephyrus Duo comes in two-panel choices for the main display, both supporting Dolby Atmos. The first is the Nebula HDR – 16:10 QHD (1440p) screen that boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and is able to reach 1100 nits of peak brightness for stunning levels of contrast and colour.

The second option is a ROG-exclusive display called a Dual Spec Panel. Here, users will be able to switch between 4K 120Hz and full-HD 240Hz, giving you the option of prioritising a high frame rate or resolution.

Additionally, you get ROG’s NumberPad technology that illuminates a Numpad on the trackpad, RGB keyboard, 6 speakers with dual force-cancelling woofers, and AI noise cancellation.

ROG Flow Z13 and X13

The Flow Z13 gaming tablet is a powerhouse, packing a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H chipset, an RTX 3050Ti laptop GPU, and a 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory. The ultra-thin chassis also features a 1TB PCIe SSD for storage, a MUX switch, fast charging via USB Type-C, and custom vapour chamber cooling.

The ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablets feature top of the line hardware and come with Corning Gorilla glass protection. (Image credit: ASUS) The ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablets feature top of the line hardware and come with Corning Gorilla glass protection. (Image credit: ASUS)

The tablet will be available in two display options – 4K at 60Hz refresh rate or full-HD (1080p) at 120Hz. Both variants come with 16:10 Corning Gorilla glass protection, Adaptive-sync, Dolby Vision, and 500 nits of peak brightness. Using the included cover keyboard, the Z13 can be used as a standard laptop as well, where you can connect a mouse or controllers.

ASUS has also upgraded the Flow X13 with the latest Ryzen 9 6000 series processors and the RTX 3050Ti laptop GPU for 2022.

ROG Archer Backpack series

Additionally, the company has launched new Archer series of bags and backpacks – Archer Messenger 14 (satchel) is built to carry essential electronics such as your phone, portable charger, and other accessories, in addition to a 14-inch laptop. The Archer Backpack 15.6 and 17, on the other hand, can carry a day’s worth of gear and includes a dedicated tripod strap.

Finally, the Archer Weekender 17 is meant for larger trips, where one can carry it around like a duffle bag. They also feature dedicated water and stain-proof pocket and another one for preserving heated items for up to 6 hours.