CES 2022: Acer announces additions to the Swift X range, new gaming laptops

Acer has unveiled a host of new laptops at CES 2022. There is a new range of the ultra-portable Swift X, and have announced new gaming laptops with the latest hardware.

Acer Swift X

The Swift X models come in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, enclosed in thin, durable chassis with a 16:10 aspect ratio display. Both are powered by the latest 12th Intel processors and come with Windows 11 out of the box.

The 14-inch model is paired with an RTX 3050Ti laptop GPU and features a 2240 x 1400 IPS screen with narrow bezels. For cooling, you get one fan, an air inlet keyboard, and dual heat pipes that dissipate generated heat and maintain steady performance. The 16-inch variant comes packed with discrete Intel Arc graphics and a 2560 x 1600 resolution display. Here, you get a dual fan configuration, dual copper heat pipes, and a bigger exhaust port.

The Acer Swift X series is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors and features a 16:10 aspect ratio display. (Image credit: Acer)

Additionally, both come equipped with 16GBs of LPDDR5 RAM, 2TB SSDs for storage, and Wi-Fi 6E for fast and durable connections. The laptops also include two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB Type-A Gen1 ports, an HDMI 2.0, and a fingerprint reader for easy login. The lid features a full-HD webcam as well, with temporal noise reduction (TNR) for low-light imagery.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

Acer is marketing the Triton 500 SE as a “special edition” laptop for both gaming and work. Inside, you get a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an RTX 3080Ti laptop graphics card, and 32GBs of RAM, running at 5200Mhz. The 19.9mm thin metallic shroud makes it quite portable and contains up to 2TB of high-speed SSD.

The Predator Triton 500 SE features a standard design on the outside but is packed with high-end hardware, including an RTX 3080Ti. (Image credit: Acer)

The 16-inch display offers a 2560 x 1600 resolution, running at a 240Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time with support from NVIDIA’s G-Sync. For cooling, it utilises a triple-fan system, while the thermal paste on top of the CPU is composed of liquid metal, offering better heat dissipation. It also features a full range of USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C with support for DisplayPort. An HDMI 2.1 is included as well, making allowing for 4K 120Hz gaming.

The Predator Triton 500 SE will be available in North America in March, starting at $2,299.99 (about Rs 1,72,000).

Acer Predator Helios 300

The Helios 300 is more performance-driven, running on a 12th Gen Core i7 processor, and offers buyers a choice between RTX 3080 or 3070Ti laptop GPUs. For memory, you get 32GBs of DDR5 and 2TBs of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. This hardware powers up a 15.6-inch QHD (1440p) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, while the 17.3-inch model offers full-HD (1080p) at a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Predator Helios is purely performance-driven and features a dual-fan setup for cooling. (Image credit: Acer)

Same as the Triton, both laptops are fitted with a dual-fan layout and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU, for better heat dissipation. Thanks to Acer’s CoolBoost technology, a single press of the PredatorSense button offer users full control over fan speeds via four preset modes. There is also a Turbo key that maxes out the overall performance of your laptop.

For connectivity and data transfers, it hosts an HDMI 2.1 port, a Thunderbolt Typ-C, and two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, one of which allows for phone charging even if the laptop is turned off.

The 15.6-inch Helios 300 will be available in NA starting May at $1,649.99 (about Rs 1,23,000), while the 17.3-inch model sells at $1,749.99 in March (about Rs 1,31,000).

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 is available in two variants – one equipped with an AMD Ryzen 6000 processor and the other with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7. Both of them rely on NVIDIA’s RTX 3070Ti GPU to provide maximum frames while gaming and feature two M.2 slots for SSD installation. You get 32 GBs of RAM in both, though, the AMD model gets DDR5, while Intel gets the previous-gen DDR4.

The AMD processor-powered Nitro 5 comes in two options, a full-HD (1080p) 144Hz panel or a 165 HZ QHD (1440p) display, both taking advantage of AMD’s FreeSync technology for reduced screen latency and tearing. Intel gets a 1440p 165Hz panel that offers a 3ms response time and features the Killer ethernet and Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The Nitro 5 comes packed with an Intel processor or an AMD chip and features an in-built NitroSense software that allows for overclocking, fan speed control, and keyboard RGB customisation. (Image credit: Acer)

For cooling, it provides a dual-fan system with air intakes on the chassis’ top and bottom and four exhaust ports. The in-built NitroSense utility app allows users to control fan speeds, customise RGB lighting on the keyboard, and enables overclocking options. On the sides, you get an HDMI 2.1 port and support for both USB 3.2 Gen1 and Gen2. The AMD variant includes a USB 4 as well, while Intel features a Thunderbolt 4.

A pair of 17.3-inch models are also available, offering QHD/FHD at 165 Hz and FHD at 144Hz. The Acer Nitro 5 Intel option will be available in North America in March, starting at $1,049.99 (about Rs 79,000), while the AMD model sells at $1,099.99 in April (about Rs 82,000).