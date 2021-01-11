CES 2021: HP launches Envy 14, Elite Folio 2-in-1 tablet, and Elite Wireless Earbuds

HP is wasting no time in launching new products at CES 2021, which is being held virtually for the first time due to the ongoing pandemic. HP, like other PC companies, is squarely focusing on laptops that improve the work-from-home experience and remote working.

Here’s everything HP announced at this year’s CES tech show.

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

First announced at last year’s CES, the Elite Dragonfly is a high-end Windows laptop aimed at the enterprise market. The updated version, which made its debut at CES 2021, still weighs less than 1kg but now comes with the latest 11th gen Tiger Lake processor. It also boasts 5G connectivity as well as integrated Tile tracking. The 2-in-1 business notebook, which is made of magnesium chassis, a 13.3-inch display with FHD or UHD resolution. Other new features include the Sure Shutter privacy shutter on the webcam and Tamper Lock, a physical security feature that automatically notifies the owner. The premium notebook will go on sale this month but no pricing was announced.

HP Elite Folio. HP Elite Folio.

HP Elite Folio

The Elite Folio is HP’s answer to the Surface Pro but there is a key difference between the two tablets. The Folio is powered by a second-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, meaning it is 5G-ready. And in case you want a device with insane battery life, the Elite Folio gets the job done. The mobile device will get more than 24 hours of local video playback, according to HP. And yes, it’s also covered in vegan leather. The Elite Folio is expected to be available in February. Pricing was not announced.

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero. HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero.

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero

The HP Elitebook 840 G8 Aero is a business laptop but it’s not as fancy as the notebooks in the Dragonfly series. That being said, the G8 Aero comes with everything a customer expects from a traditional business notebook. It starts at a lightweight 1.15kg and comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor with integrated graphics. It also comes with a built-in Tile tracker and optional 5G Wireless connectivity. The EliteBook Aero will hit retail stores in March. HP didn’t announce pricing.

HP Envy 14. HP Envy 14.

HP Envy 14

HP Envy 14 is a consumer notebook, but aimed at creative professionals. It sports a 16:10 14-inch 1920×1200 pixel display that is color calibrated and covers 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut. Consumers can buy the Envy 14 with 11th-gen Intel Core processors and up to Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max Q discrete graphics. The HP Envy 14 also gets improved video conferencing features such as AI noise removal as well as an HP Enhanced Lighting feature. The notebook is priced at $1000, and will go on sale this month.

HP Elite Wireless Earbuds. HP Elite Wireless Earbuds.

HP Elite Wireless Earbuds

HP is getting into the truly wireless earbuds market with the Elite Wireless Buds. Its first truly wireless earbuds will be “the most advanced earbuds for collaboration, HP says. These earbuds offer customizable settings for noise cancellation and audio tuning. The earbuds will also seamlessly switch between various listening modes. HP didn’t announce pricing for the Elite Wireless Earbuds. They will come bundled with the HP Elite Dragonfly Max, or available separately for purchase.