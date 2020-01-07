CES 2020: Samsung’s new premium Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 comes in a stunning red

Samsung has announced a premium 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020, which is also the thinnest Chromebook ever released by the company. Key features of the Samsung Chromebook are AMOLED display, built-in-pen support, and ultra-thin bezels.

Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 comes in colours like Fiesta Red for those who don’t mind the extra flair and a Mercury Gray, which is more muted. It is just 9.9mm thick and built from durable aluminum.

The Galaxy Chromebook gets a 13.3-inch 4K resolution AMOLED Display (3840×2160 pixels), which is also touch-enabled. This the first ever Chromebook to come with an AMOLED display. Samsung has introduced a near-infinite screen design on this laptop with ultra-slim bezels, which are only 3.9mm in thickness, thus offering more real-estate for viewing content.

Samsung says later this year they will launch a Galaxy Chromebook will soon come with HDR display for high-contrast graphics and an even richer viewing experience.

This is a premium Chromebook and packed with high-end specifications, including Intel’s 10th generation Core i5 Processor, along with Intel UHD Graphics and options for up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR3) and up to 1TB SSD storage. There’s also a built-in pen to let users write, draw, and navigate Galaxy Chromebook. The laptop comes with with Google Assistant built-in.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 comes in colours like Fiesta Red The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 comes in colours like Fiesta Red

Samsung says this was built as part of Intel’s Project Athena innovation program, and has passed rigorous testing to achieve the program’s experience targets and hardware specifications. It also comes with support for the newer Intel Wi-Fi 6 standard, for faster connectivity. The device has a backlit keyboard and two 2W speakers.

Need more updates on everything announced at CES 2020: Read on here.

The Galaxy Chromebook also comes with 1MP front camera and an 8MP camera on the keyboard deck. It includes fingerprint security as well and has two Type-C USB ports, one UFS/MicroSD Combo and 3.5pi HP/Mic. This has a 49.2Wh size battery. Dimensions of the Galaxy Chromebook are 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm and it weighs 1.04kg. The Galaxy Chromebook will be available in the first quarter of 2020, starting at $999.99.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd