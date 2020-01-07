CES 2020: Lenovo launches world’s first 5G PC, foldable laptop… and that’s not all

Lenovo has launched the Lenovo Yoga 5G, the ThinkPad X1 Fold at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Lenovo has launched the Lenovo Yoga 5G, the ThinkPad X1 Fold at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Lenovo has set the ball rolling at CES 2020 by announcing the Lenovo Yoga 5G, the world’s first 5G PC, as well as the ThinkPad X1 Fold, the first foldable PC in the world. Among the slew of products it has announced at the largest tech show in the world is the ThinkBook Plus with an e-ink cover display.

Thorsten Stremlau, Chief Technology Officer, Commercial Segment, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo, said the company’s motto has moved from ‘different is better’ to ‘smarter technology for all’ as it “wants to be the lead creators in smartest technology for everyone across all sorts of different areas”.

The Lenovo Yoga 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G Compute Platform and will support both millimetre-wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks offering ultra-fast connectivity, reduced latency, and wider bandwidth. In real life, this will mean the ability to download large files instantly, stream a high-resolution video with true Full HD clarity even when stuck in a highly-populated area, the company claimed.

In fact, the Lenovo Yoga 5G comes from Project Limitless, previewed at Computex. Lenovo claims the new 14-inch ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop can give up to 10 times faster speeds than 4G. The device weighs 1.3kg and comes with a hands-free infrared (IR) camera and integrated fingerprint reader for security and promises 24 hours of battery life. The Full HD IPS touch display offers 400 nits brightness and has narrow bezels. Prices start $1499 onwards.

Sanjeev Menon, Vice-President, Worldwide SMB, Product Marketing, Accessories, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group, said the expectations of the work force are changing as they are much more tech-savvy than before.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold will be the first fully functional PC with a folding OLED display, bringing in a new form factor to the PC space. The X1 Fold can convert into a fully flat 13.3-inch display and thus offer “laptop efficiency with smartphone portability”. Co-engineered with Intel, this Always Connected PC with optional 5G connectivity will initially ship with Windows 10 in mid-2020, followed by Windows 10X at a later date. Lenovo suggests the Fold will be priced $2499 upwards when it starts shipping later this year.

While the 13.3-inches of OLED display will weigh about 1kg, there is the option to get a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard which can be fooled to be stored and wirelessly charged inside the system. But a foldable display this larger offers so many orientations and options for users to figure out how to use it best.

Talking of form factors, Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus offers an innovative 10.8-inch e-Ink cover display along with the 13.3-inch FHD main display for users to create illustrations and diagrams using the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen. Priced at $1199, the ThinkBook Plus is clearly aimed at the SMB users.

Lenovo also announced an Amazon Alexa integrated Yoga Slim 7 available in 14 and 15-inch versions. The 14-inch Intel-based Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 laptop will start at $1,209.99 and the AMD-based model will start at $849.99. The 15-inch Intel-based model will start at $1,209.99 and be available from April 2020.

There is also the Ideapad Duet ChromeBook with a detachable 10-inch FHD display and optional stylus. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook offers more power and comes with a convertible form factor and Intel i5 processors. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook starts at $279.99 while the 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook starts at $359.

