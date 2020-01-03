CES 2020: Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition, Latitude 9000 laptops announced

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition and Windows 10 Edition announced ahead of CES 2020. Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition and Windows 10 Edition announced ahead of CES 2020.

Ahead of the CES 2020 tech show in Las Vegas, Dell has announced its XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop, which is based on the latest 10th Gen Intel Core 10nm mobile processors and features an updated design. This laptop comes preloaded with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, though there will be a regular Windows 10 edition as well.

The Developer Edition will include support for up to 32GB RAM and gets a fingerprint-reader as well. Dell also announced its Latitude 9000 series of laptops and a line up of desktop monitors.

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition: Price, features

The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition will be made available in a Windows configuration with 32GB RAM, and it will be available from February 17. The regular initial Windows 10 configuration for the Dell XPS 13 will available from January 7.

Dell says the Developer Edition launches in US, Canada and Europe and starting at $1,199.99. This price is for the base Intel core i5-based Developer Edition with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD display and with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preloaded.

The regular XPS 13 will start at $999.99 and will be available in the US, Canada, Sweden, UK, Germany and France from January 7, and available globally in February.

The new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition has a four-sided InfinityEdge display, which means it is virtually borderless. The new display features a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is an increase from the 16:9 ratio on the previous generation of XPS 13 laptops. The highest models will offer 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) display, though the base variants come with Full HD display.

Dell says the new 2020 XPS 13 laptops come with a more premium design thanks to the machined aluminum, carbon fiber, woven glass fiber and hardened Corning Gorilla Glass. It also claims the new display is 25 per cent brighter and more screen space. The screen size is 13.4-inch display which fits in an 11-inch form factor.

The laptop also comes with a larger touchpad and edge-to-edge keyboard. The 2020 XPS 13 developer edition will be available with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, fingerprint reader support (driver initially available via OTA update), and up to 32GB RAM, up to 3x faster wireless with Killer AX1650 built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset. The maximum storage support is up to 2TB PCIe SSD.

Dell Latitude 9510 notebook: Features

Dell has introduced its new Latitude 9000 series with Latitude 9510 laptop geared towards business users. The company claims this offers the longest battery life compared to any 15-inch business PC with up to 30 hours, and that this also has a 5G-ready design.

The laptop is is only 1.45 kgs in weight, and comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and 5G mobile broadband capabilities. This will be powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. The Latitude 9510 features a machined-aluminum finish with diamond cut edges.

It also comes with better battery life utilisation with ExpressCharge, where the laptop relies on AI and machine learning to improve battery life. Dell says when the battery is critically low, Latitude 9510 will adjust settings to preserve resources, like dimming the screen.

There’s also an ExpressCharge Boost feature, which provides up to a 35 per cent charge in 20 minutes. The Latitude 9510 will have a starting price of $1,799 and will be available globally starting March 26.

Dell Monitors

Dell announced new monitors as well, including the new UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor, which allows users to view content from up to four connected PCs simultaneously. There’s also an UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor, which offers wide colour coverage for more accurate colour reproduction. The largest is the Dell 86-inch 4K Interactive Touch Monitor.

Finally, there’s a new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor, which features fast IPS technology that offers rich colours, a 240Hz refresh rate and a fast 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time. The Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor will be available globally April 10 and price for this has not been revealed.

The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K monitor will start at $1,049.99, and will be available globally January 30, while the 27-inch version will cost $709.99, and will be available at the same time. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor starts at $499.99, and will be available globally March 11.

