Dell announces Alienware m15 and m17 gaming laptops at CES 2019

Alienware has launched a slew of new gaming laptops at the ongoing CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The list includes Area-51m, Alienware m15, m15 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 GPU and m17. Dell too launched a number of gaming laptops including G5 15-inch, G7 15-inch, and G7 17-inch.

All these new laptops will be made available by the end of January. The Dell G5 15-inch, G7 15-inch and G7 17-inch laptops will be made available for consumers to purchase starting January 29, priced at $999.99 (approximately Rs 70,500), $1,099 (approximately Rs 77,500) and $1,380 (approximately Rs 97,000), respectively.

Coming to the Alienware, the Area-51m with Legend design will be available starting January 29 and will sporting a starting price tag of $2,549 (approximately Rs 1,80,000). Alienware m15 will come in a normal variant starting at $1,379.99 (approximately Rs 97,000) and a variant with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 GPU starting at $1,579.99 (approximately Rs 1,11,000).

The regular variant is currently available for consumers to purchase, whereas, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 GPU variant will be made available starting January 29. Lastly, the Alienware m17 will be made available starting January 29 with a starting price of $1,649.99 (approximately Rs 1,16,000).

Alienware Area-51m is the first laptop to come with the company’s new Legend brand. The company states that its new Legend brand will set a new bar of excellence for what gamers want most – performance and function. This laptop comes with upgradeable graphics, first 9th generation 8-core desktop processor, 64GB of RAM and a 17-inch narrow-bezel display with a display refresh rate of 144Hz. The company claims that the Area-51m comes with new thermal and cooling technology, which performs 50 per cent more performance when compared to its predecessor.

Coming to the Alienware m15 and Alienware m17, which the company says focus on portability. Both of these laptops are powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i processors with dynamic CPU overclocking to provide a better gaming experience. A few variants of these laptops come with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20 series of GPUs, which provide functions like real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.

Dell says that the new G5 15-inch, G7 15-inch, and G7 17-inch laptops have been designed to deliver enhanced performance with upscale features in a sleek chassis. They are powered by the 8th generation of Intel CFL-H quad- and hex core processors paired with Nvidia graphics. All these new Dell G-series laptops sport Nvidia G-Sync display panels with a 144Hz refresh rate.