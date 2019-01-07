CES 2019: Asus launches ZenBook S13 with ‘world’s thinnest display bezels’, camera notch

Asus ZenBook S13 is the world’s thinnest and slimmest (with a discrete GPU) notebook, according to the company. Announced at the ongoing CES tech trade show in Las Vegas, the ZenBook S13 takes the crown as the only notebook with the “world’s slimmest bezels”, thanks to a 97 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. At the same time, it has an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, making it the world’s thinnest notebook with discrete graphics.

Interestingly, Asus has put a ‘notch’ at the top of the screen. But the premium notebook doesn’t come with a smartphone-like notch that extends into the display. Instead, Asus cleverly adds a notch that extends past the lid of the screen.

The ZenBook S13 is a beast in terms of specifications and features. The high-end notebook ‘sports a 13.9-inch FHD frameless ‘NanoEdge’ display (1920×1080) with 2.5mm bezels, 100 per cent sRGB color gamut, and 400nits brightness.

Under the hood, it is powered by fast and efficient Intel Core i7 or Core i5 8th generation processors. Users can choose up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB PCIe solid state drive (SSD). The company has also added a 50Wh battery, which Asus claims will last 15 hours on a single charge. At 0.5-inches thin and 2.4 pounds, Asus ZenBook S13 is one of the most compact laptops around.

Connectivity includes the standard USB 3.1 Gen 2 (2), USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A, a microSD card slot, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack but there’s no Thunderbolt 3 onboard. Asus hasn’t yet announced the price or release date for the ZenBook S13 but said it will be available in the coming months. Asus’ ZenBook S13 takes on the likes of Apple MacBook Pros and Dell XPS 13.