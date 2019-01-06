CES 2019: Asus Chrome OS tablet, refreshed Chromebooks launched

Asus has launched a new range of Chromebooks, alongside its first ever Chrome OS tablet at CES 2019. A total of four Chrome OS-powered devices have been launched, all aimed at the educational market with durability in mind. Meanwhile, Asus is also launching a tablet that runs on Google’s Chrome OS.

Asus at CES 2019: Chromebook Flip C214

The successor to the original C213 is a 2-in-1 notebook. The convertible sports an 11.6-inch display with a 360-degree hinge, a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, up to 8GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, microSD support, USB Type-C ports, and a headphone jack. The company will also offer a variant with a built-in stylus that features a brighter screen with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Chromebook Flip C214 will be available in Spring.

Asus at CES 2019: Chromebook C204, C403

The Chromebook C204 is an entry-level Chromebook. It features the rubberised bumpers to withstand bashes and bumps. It will come with an 11.6-inch display available in both touch and non-touch variants and is powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor as well as 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory. In the name of connectivity, there are two USB Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a HD webcam for video calling. An all-day battery is promised. It will be made available sometime later this year.

The Chromebook C403, on the other hand, has the same design as the C204 but features a 14-inch display. Specifications-wise, it’s identical while battery life is promised 11 hours on a single charge.

Asus at CES 2019: Chromebook tablet CT100

This is the third commercially available Chrome OS-powered tablet, after Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and Google Pixel Slate. This tablet is rugged in nature and it shows in its design. The tablet has the 10mm rubberised chassis that’s rated drops up to 100cm. Under the hood, it is powered by Google-optimised OP1 hexa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal memory, microSD support, and charging via USB Type-C. The new tablet weighs in at 568 grams.