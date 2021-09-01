These budget Chromebooks and Windows laptops are perfect for work and play

Budget laptops are important for students and freshers. While they may not be very powerful, they are great at getting the job done and offer the portability that you’d completely miss on a desktop. If you’re looking for some good budget laptops and Chromebooks, here are a few options to consider.

Also read | Answers to all your questions about getting a Chromebook in India

HP Chromebook 11A (Rs 22,990)

HP Chromebook 11A HP Chromebook 11A

The HP Chromebook 11A features a MediaTek MT8183 chip and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with an 11.6-inch HD display and a 3-in-1 card reader. There is one USB Type C port and a USB Type-A port. Other features are built-in dual speakers, dual-array microphones, and Google Assistant support.

Asus Chromebook Celeron Dual Core (Rs 22,499)

Asus Chromebook Celeron Dual Core

The Asus Chromebook Celeron Dual Chromebook comes with a 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration and a 14-inch HD display. There is also a 720p HD webcam and a backlit keyboard. The Chromebook is priced under Rs 23,999.

Acer Chromebook 311 (Rs 22,890)

Acer Chromebook 311 Acer Chromebook 311

The Acer Chromebook features an 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 display with 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM and Intel UHD Graphics 600. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Asus Chromebook C223 (Rs 17,999)

Acer Chromebook C223 Acer Chromebook C223

The Acer Chromebook C223 is an ultra-budget option and the only one on this list that is priced below Rs 20,000. For that money, it comes with an 11.6-inch HD display, a 720p webcam, Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Asus VivoBook 15 2020 (Rs 28,689)

Asus Vivobook 15 Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus VivoBook 15 base model is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 and comes with a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 256GB SSD storage and 4GB RAM upgradeable to 8GB RAM. There’s even a fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello support. While priced slightly above Rs 25,000 right now, you might find this laptop for lower during festive sales. For that price, you get a full-fledged Windows laptop with no drawbacks of a Chromebook.