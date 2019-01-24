Avita Liber enters India with its colourful laptops, prices start at Rs 27,990

Avita, a lifestyle tech brand owned and operated by Hong Kong-based company Nexstgo, has launched a new laptop series called Avita Liber in India. The company also showcased products under the Internet of Things category, and it plans to introduce these in the country at a later date.

Nexstgo has been selling some of its Primus series commercial laptops in India since November 2018. The Avita Liber series of laptops is available in India starting at Rs 24,990 for the 14-inch model powered by a 7th generation Pentium N4200 processor and goes up to Rs 67,490 for the Core i5 7Y54 variant.

The laptops are currently available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Paytm. They will also be made available across offline stores like Viveks, Alfa, Dhruv Sales and Croma by the end of January.

As an introductory offer, the company is giving all consumers three years of international warranty on their laptops. After three months, consumers will get 18 months of free international warranty with an optional 18 months extendable warranty available for them to purchase.

Avita Liber has been launched in two display sizes 13.3-inch and 14-inch, both of which come with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and with an aluminium body. A unique aspect about these laptops is that they will come with five distinct patterns and 14 colour options as well. The series is aimed at younger users who are working in corporate jobs.

In terms of specifications, the Avita Liber laptops are powered by Intel’s Pentium N4200 and Core i5 processors paired with Intel HD integrated graphics. They come with 4GB/8GB of DDR3 RAM paired with 256GB/512GB of SSD storage.

The Avita laptop series has a big touchpad, almost the size of a Poco F1. The laptops have a 180-degree rotatable hinge and come with a battery backup of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The laptops come packaged in a sleek body, which at its thinnest point measures 5mm and have a weight of 1.37kg.

The laptops feature a multi-functional USB-C port which brings support for quick charge, fast data transfer, and display connectivity. The company claims that the laptops come with a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

The company has also showcased a line-up of their accessories at the event. These include products like a Smart Scale, Smart Mirror, smartwatch, notebook sleeves, notebook backpacks, carrying cases, wireless mouse and more. These will be made available in offline and online stores at a later date.