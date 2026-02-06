Asus announces six new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, prices start at Rs 62,990

Asus has announced that it will be launching new laptops in India. The Taiwan-based PC maker said pre-orders for the new models in the Zenbook and Vivobook are now open.
The company’s new two Zenbook models include the Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA) and Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), while the Vivobook series has four new models – Vivobook S16 (M3607GA), Vivobook 16 (M1607GA), Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ), and Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) models.
While the Asus Zenbook S16 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,69,990, the Asus Zenbook S14 starts from Rs 1,15,990. The company’s budget-focused Vivobook models will be available starting from Rs 62,990.
The Asus Zenbook S16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processors with NPUs that offer 50 TOPS performance. The Copilot+ certified PC features a metal chassis, weighs 1.5kg and is just 11mm in thickness. It has a six-speaker Dolby Atmos system, with the company claiming to deliver up to 23 hours of battery on a single charge.
The Asus Zenbook 14, on the other hand, is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 processor with a 50 TOPS NPU. The laptop is 14.9mm thick and weighs 1.28kg. The Copilot+ PC comes with up to 25 hours of battery life and a dedicated Numpad.
Featuring the AMD Ryzen AI 400 series processor, the Asus Vivobook S16 has a fullHD+ OLED screen and offers up to 23 hours of battery life on a single charge.
While the Asus Vivobook 16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 processor and has MIL-STD 810H certification, the Vivobook 15 features the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and has a 15.6-inch full HD anti-glare display. It offers up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.
Lastly, the Vivobook 16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor and has a 16-inch fullHD+ display with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD.
All aforementioned models are currently available for pre-order from Asus authorised retail stores, Asus e-shop, and Amazon. The company says customers who pre-order these devices will get benefits worth Rs 5,599 at just Rs 1. This includes two years of extended warranty and three years of accidental damage protection if they purchase before February 11.
