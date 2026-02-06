Asus announces six new Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, prices start at Rs 62,990

Asus has opened pre-orders in India for its latest Zenbook and Vivobook laptops powered by AMD Ryzen AI processors. (Image Source: Acer)

Asus has announced that it will be launching new laptops in India. The Taiwan-based PC maker said pre-orders for the new models in the Zenbook and Vivobook are now open.

The company’s new two Zenbook models include the Zenbook S16 (UM5606GA) and Zenbook 14 (UM3406GA), while the Vivobook series has four new models – Vivobook S16 (M3607GA), Vivobook 16 (M1607GA), Vivobook 15 (M1502NAQ), and Vivobook 16 (M1605NAQ) models.

While the Asus Zenbook S16 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,69,990, the Asus Zenbook S14 starts from Rs 1,15,990. The company’s budget-focused Vivobook models will be available starting from Rs 62,990.