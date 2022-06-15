Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook 16X

Asus announced the launch of the Zenbook S13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and Vivobook 16X. All three laptops are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000 Mobile or Ryzen 6000 Mobile chipsets. Here is everything you need to know about the laptops launched today.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302): Features and specifications

The Asus Zenbook S 13 features a 13.3-inch 16:10 OLED touchscreen panel with a 2.8k resolution, and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent. The laptop is available with AMD Ryzen 5 6600U (6 cores, 4.5 GHz) processor or AMD Ryzen 7 6800U (8 cores, 4.7 GHz) processor. It comes with AMD RDNA 2 graphics.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM (6400 MHz) and either 512GB or 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSD storage. The 14.9 mm-thick laptop is made out of a magnesium-aluminium alloy and weighs one kg. It comes with a 67 WHr battery with 65W fast charging. The laptop has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support and features Asus’ Noise-canceling audio as well.

The Zenbook 13 OLED comes with a 720p webcam and has an “Asus Antibacterial guard” on the keyboard deck, touchpad and palm rest. Other features include US MIL-STD 810H standard protection for drops, vibrations, and shocks and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Pricing and availability

The ZenBook S 13 OLED will start at Rs 99,990 and will be available online on Asus’s website, Flipkart and Amazon. It will also be available at many offline retailers including Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores, Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital. It is available in two colour variants: Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon.

Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603): Features and specifications

The Asus Vivobook 16X comes with a 16-inch 16:10 screen and will be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. IT will come with up to 16GB of upgradeable DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of replaceable PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The laptop is 19.9 mm thick and weighs 1.8kg.

Asus Vivobook 16X: Pricing and availability

The Vivobook 16X will start at Rs 54,990 and will be available online on Asus’s website, Flipkart and Amazon. It will also be available at many offline retailers including Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores, Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital. It is available in two colour variants: Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3400): Features and specifications

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch 2.8k OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 600 nits and Dolby Vision capability. The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED will be powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and will come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

It will feature a 50WHr battery that supports 90W. According to Asus, this means the laptop can be charged up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED: Pricing and availability

The Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED starts at Rs 54,990 and will be available online on Asus’s website, Flipkart and Amazon. It will also be available at many offline retailers including Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores, Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital. It is available in two colour variants: Solar Silver and Cosmos Blue.