Asus ZenBook Pro 15, ZenBook S and ZenBook 13 launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus ZenBook Pro 15, ZenBook S and ZenBook 13 launched in India for a price starting at Rs 66,990 Asus ZenBook Pro 15, ZenBook S and ZenBook 13 launched in India for a price starting at Rs 66,990

Asus has launched three new laptops from its ZenBook Series, Asus ZenBook Pro 15, ZenBook S and ZenBook 13 in India today. Starting at a price of Rs 69,990 for the ZenBook Pro 13 model, the three new models will be available for purchase on e-commerce portals, retail stores and channel partners from August 13.

To recall, Asus ZenBook Pro 15 and ZenBook Pro 14 made debut at Computex earlier this year. One of the variants features eight generation Intel Core i7-8750H processor and the other carries a Core i9-8950H chipset.

Both the variants feature a 15.6-inch UHD NanoEdge display with 100 per cent AdobeRGB coverage, 16GB RAM and 1TB (PCIe x4 SSD) storage. The models come with Nvidia GTX 1050i and offer 4GB of graphics memory.

ZenBook Pro 15 feature ScreenPad claims to combines high-resolution full-colour auxiliary touchscreen with a touchpad. Both the variants include two Thunderbolt ports allowing the user to connect up to two additional 4K external monitors. As for the price, Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with Intel Core-i7 chipset comes for a price of Rs 1,79,990 while the Intel Core-i9 version tags a price of Rs 2,09,990.

Asus ZenBook S (UX391)

Asus ZenBook S features a ErgoLift hinge design and comes with MIL-STD-810G military grade ranking for reliability. It sports a Full HD NanoEdge display, 8th Gen Intel Core processor, 512GB (PCIe SSD) storage. The new Asus ZenBook S claims to provide up to 13.5 hours battery life.

The laptop includes Thunderbolt 3 connectivity which is supported by USB Type C. Priced at Rs 1,29,990 the ZenBook S is available in two colour options Deep Dive Blue and Burgundy Red.

Also Read: Asus ZenFone Live Android Go phone launched with 18:9 display: Price, specifications

Asus ZenBook 13 (UX331)

The ultra-thin Asus ZenBook 13 feature crystal-like finish and comes with MILMIL-STD-810G military-grade for better reliability. It is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM. The Asus ZenBook 13 sports NanoEdge Full HD with 100 per cent RGB colour gamut and Harman Kardon audio.

Packing a 50Wh lithium-polymer battery, the new ZenBook 13 is offers up to 14 hours of battery life. Asus ZenBook 13 (UX331) retails for a price starting at Rs 66,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 84,990.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd