Asus ZenBook Duo 14, ZenBook Duo Pro 15 OLED launched: Check details

Asus has launched the ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED in India. The new machines feature the classic ZenBook dual-screen design along with new processors, graphics and other features. Here is all you need to know about the ZenBook Duo 14 and ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED.

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 specifications

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) LED-backlit display with 100 per cent sRGB coverage and 400 nits of peak brightness. The narrow bezels here give the laptop a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The second screen that the brand dubs the ScreenPad Plus is a 12.65-inch tilting display with 1920×515 pixels and support for a stylus. The secondary display helps enhance multitasking. For media performance and video conferencing, the ZenBook Duo 14 comes with Harman Kardon speakers and an array of microphones with Cortana support.

Powering the machine is an Intel Core i7-1156G7 processor, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. It offers 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage.

For input/output, buyers get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, one HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 support. ZenBook Duo 14 also comes with a 70Wh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 17 hours of usage on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 specifications

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is a bigger laptop that comes with a 5.6-inch OLED 4K UHD NanonEdge touch-enabled display. This TUV Rheinland certified display offers a 178-degree viewing angle, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 400 nits of brightness. Users get a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus secondary display with 3840×1100 pixels resolution. The second display again gets stylus support.

The Asus Zenbook Duo Pro 15 OLED gets a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus secondary display with 3840×1100 pixels resolution. (Image Source: Asus) The Asus Zenbook Duo Pro 15 OLED gets a 14.1-inch tilting ScreenPad Plus secondary display with 3840×1100 pixels resolution. (Image Source: Asus)

Powering the laptop is an Intel Core i9-10980HK processor, along with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The laptops Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, HDMI 2.1, and a headphone jack. The microphone array, Harman Kardon speakers and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 are available here as well. The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 also packs a 92Wh battery.

Pricing and availability

Asus ZenBook Duo 14 (UX482) will be priced in India starting at Rs 99,990, while the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) will start at Rs 2,39,990. The ZenBook Duo 14 will be available for purchase starting today. However, the larger ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED will go on sale from mid-May. Both laptops will be available to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart and offline channels like Asus Exclusive Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.