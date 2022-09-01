Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED unveiled: Check price, specs and availability

Asus recently announced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, a 17.3-inch laptop that can be folded into two 12.5-inch screens. Powered by an Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1250U processor, the laptop sports a 17.3-inch OLED touchscreen that offers 2.5K resolution and has a peak brightness of 350 nits. Users can also fold the laptop to get two 12.5-inch screens with 1080p resolution.

The laptop comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD. It is backed by Intel Iris XE graphics and a 75Wh battery pack with support for USB Type-C charging. Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with the new version of Asus’ ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, which the company says is their best mechanical laptop keyboard. It also features a touch with an anti-fingerprint coating.

Asus says it has tested the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is designed to endure 30,000 open and close cycles minimum. Also, it comes with Harman Kardon quad-speakers and support for Dolby Atmos audio. It also features a 5MP AI-powered webcam that can automatically lock and unlock your laptop as you walk away or towards it while also adjusting colour temperature and control brightness.

The laptop weighs 1.5kg without the ErgoSense keyboard and touch and 1.8kg when attached. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be available sometime later this year and starts from $3,499, which roughly translates to Rs 2,78,447. There’s no word on when the device will be available in India.