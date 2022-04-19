Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition launched: Price, specifications

Asus has launched their ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition in the United States at a starting price of $1,999. However, it has not yet announced its price for the Indian audience.

The special edition version comes in a Zero-G Titanium colour It has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 14-inch screen that has a 90Hz refresh rate. With a resolution upto 2880 x 1800 pixels, the laptop has a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and HDR support. It comes with TÜV-certification as well.

The laptop has an Intel Iris X Graphics card and and gives upto 45W CPU performance. It comes in three processor variants: Intel Core i5-12500H, Intel Core i7-12700H and Intel Core i9-12900H. The laptop will have three RAM variants: 8GB, 16GB and 32GB. The two storage capacity options are 512GB and 1TB.

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space edition, which comes with a Windows 11 Pro, has a space-themed graphic screen on the lid and morse codes on the keyboard. This on-the-lid 3.5-inch OLED monochrome external screen can be used for displaying personalised notifications, battery status, Date and Time, animations, and text.

Asus states this is a 15.9mm sleek laptop and it only weighs 1.4 kg. It also comes with fingerprint scanner for faster logging in, the scanner is embedded in the power button as well. Since the ZenBook keyboard doesn’t have a separate Number Pad, the trackpad can also be converted into one.

The Asus ZenBook 14X space edition also features two Thunderbolt 4x USB-C connectors, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, an audio jack, a microSD Card reader along with a standard HDMI 2.0 port.