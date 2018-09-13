Asus VivoBook 15 X510 with Intel Optane memory, 8th generation Intel processor launched

Asus VivoBook 15 X510 launched in India for a price of Rs 45,990 Asus VivoBook 15 X510 launched in India for a price of Rs 45,990

Asus has launched its new VivoBook 15 X510 with Intel Optane memory in India. Asus VivoBook priced at Rs 45,990 will be available for purchase via Asus exclusive stores and other retail outlets across the country. The Windows 10 powered Asus Vivobook 15 X510 runs the eight generation Intel Core i5 processor and includes GeForce Nvidia MX130 graphics.

Asus VivoBook 15 X510 features a 15.6-inch full HD NanoEdge display with slim bezels. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 80 per cent. It supports 178-degree wide-view technology that ensures optimum colours and contrasts even when viewed from varied angles. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i8 8250U processor. It runs Windows 10 Home and features 4GB DDR4 2800MHz SDRAM and 16GB Intel Optane memory. The Intel Optane Memory Technology is said to offer 4.7X faster performance.

Also Read- Asus Strix SCAR II and the Hero II launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus Vivobook 15 X510 weighs 1.7 kilograms and measures 36.1×24.3×1.94cm. The laptop comes with 1TB HDD storage and provides one-touch access via fingerprint sensor. The VivoBook 15 X510 is said to deliver up to 8 hours of battery backup. The laptop supports fast charging technology and Asus claims the in-house SuperBattery technology can charge up to 60 per cent in 49 minutes.

“We are delighted to announce VivoBook X510 in India. It’s the first Asus laptop in the line up to have Intel Optane Memory. It accelerates performance enhancing multi-tasking ability with zero lag experience. The aesthetically appealing range of laptop combines the effortless performance with powerful features. Perfect for the generation that’s always on the move, the VivoBook X510 offers immersive viewing, longer battery life and super fast charging. We are optimistic that the young professionals and college goers would respond unequivocally to our latest offering and look forward to a positive response,” Arnold Su, ROG & PC Head, ASUS India said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd