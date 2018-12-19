Asus VivoBook 15, Gaming F570 laptops launched in India: Price, specifications

Asus has launched two new laptops in India, both featuring AMD’s latest-generation Ryzen processors. The VivoBook 15 is more mainstream notebook, while the F570 is targeted at the gaming crowd. The new VivoBook 15 is priced between Rs 30,990 and Rs 35,990, while the F570 will cost Rs 52,990. Both laptops will be exclusive to Paytm mall for the first month after which they will be available in the offline market.

Out of the two, the VivoBook 15 will cater to the masses. It comes in two configurations; one with Ryzen 3 processor and the other with Ryzen 5 processor. Otherwise, there’s hardly any difference between the two models.

Both models come with a 15.6-inch FHD display with NanoEdge display, 1TB HDD, up to 8GB RAM, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, two USB 2.0 port, a headphone jack, a 3-cell battery, etc. The notebook is light-weight at 1.6kg. And, of course, the VivoBook 15 runs Windows 10.

Next up is the Gaming F570, which is primarily meant for gaming. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD, 60Hz Anti-glare display, Ryzen 5 2500U CPU, Radeon Vega 8 GPU, 1TB HDD, up to 8GB RAM, a 3-cell battery and standard connectivity ports, including a USB Type-C port. Plus, it also supports dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi for speeds that are 6X faster than 802.11n.

The gaming laptop also features backlit keys to let users easily type in any environment, even in the dark. Asus claims the F570 is one of the “lightest high-performance” laptops in the market.