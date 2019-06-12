Asus VivoBook 14,15 launched with 8th Generation Intel Core i7, price starts at Rs 33,990

Asus VivoBook 14 and 15 frameless NanoEdge display, 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor have been launched in India. The VivoBook 14 (X412) will be available on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 33,990, while the VivoBook 15 (X512) can be bought online and offline at a starting price of 34,990. Both the models go on sale from June 11.

VivoBook 14 and 15 are available in four colour options – Transparent Silver, Slate Grey, Peacock Blue, and Coral Crush. Both the devices sport frameless four-sided NanoEdge displays with slim bezels. The VivoBook 14 has a 14-inch screen size, while the VivoBook 15 gets a 15.6-inch screen, with FHD resolution on both.

The laptops are powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 discrete graphics. The company’s Tru2Life Video Technology helps enhance the clarity, colour, and contrast in videos, thanks to an advanced video-tuning system.

Asus VivoBook 14 and 15 have dual-storage designs, which support up to a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD. The connectivity options include dual-band Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). Connectivity port options include a USB 3.1 Type-A, USB Type-C (USB-C), HDMI output, an audio combo jack for headphones and microphones, and a microSD card reader.

The laptops feature Asus’ ErgoLift hinge and the touchpad supports Windows gesture. As for authentication options, there is secure fingerprint login via Windows Hello. Both VivoBook 14 and 15 are 19.5mm thin and weigh 1.5kg and 1.6kg respectively. The cooling is ensured by a blower style design.