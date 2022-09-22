scorecardresearch
Asus Vivobook 14 Touch launched in India: Check price, features

Here's all you need to know about the new Intel-powered Asus Vivobook 14 Touch laptop.

Asus VivoBook 14 TouchThe laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel processors. (Image Source: Asus)

Asus has launched the new Vivobook 14 Touch in India, a 14-inch thin-and-light system that comes with a touchscreen display panel. The Notebook is powered by Intel Core 12th Gen processors and will be available on Flipkart.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Asus Vivobook 14 Touch.

Specifications

The Asus Vivobook 14 Touch comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS display that’s touch enabled and features a screen-to-body ratio of 82% with a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-1240P processor and comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The company claims that the laptop weighs just 1.4kg and comes with a thickness of 19.9mm. There is a full-size backlit keyboard and a dedicated fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Users also get the MIL-STD 810H durability standard that we’ve seen with a number of Asus products now, helping the laptop withstand extreme conditions. Lastly, the laptop also has a 42Wh battery and support for 65W quick charging.

For i/o, the laptop has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing and availability

The Asus Vivobook 14 Touch is priced at Rs 49,990 onwards and will be available on Flipkart in Blue and Silver colours.

