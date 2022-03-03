Asus announces Vivobook 13 Slate OLED with detachable keyboard, stylus

Asus has announced the launch of the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, a 13.3-inch OLED Windows laptop with a detachable full-size keyboard and a detachable hinge that goes as far as 170-degree. All models of the laptop will feature an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Processor. Prices start at Rs 45,990 for the base model and the laptop will be available online and through brick-and-mortar retailers from March 3.

All models of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will have a 13.3-inch 16:9 OLED HDR display with a 1920×1080 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time and up to 550 nits of peak brightness. The company claims that the OLED panel emits 70 per cent less harmful blue light than LCD panels. The display also supports Dolby Vision.

The laptop will have four in-built speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has a 50Wh battery that Asus claims is good for 9 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The base model that costs Rs 45,990 comes with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, a one-year international warranty, Windows 11 and Microsoft Home and Student. There is another ‘mid-range’ model that costs Rs 57,990. It has the exact same specifications as the base model. Along with everything you get with the base-model, it comes with a fingerprint reader, a stylus and stylus-holder, a laptop sleeve, and a stand. This model is only available at select offline outlets.

The top-end model will cost Rs 62,990 and will have 8GB of ram and 256 GB of SSD storage. Just like the mid-range model, it comes with a one-year international warranty, Windows 11, Office Home and Student, a laptop sleeve, a stylus and stylus-holder, and a stand.