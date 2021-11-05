Asus Vivobook 13 Slate launched: Price, specifications

Asus has confirmed the launch of its Vivobook 13 Slate OLED detachable laptop. The hybrid laptop packs a detachable keyboard and a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen display. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate features two cameras, comes with up to 8GB RAM, and runs on Windows 11. Here is everything you should know about the laptop.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate specifications

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate packs a 13.3-inch FHD+ (1,920×1,080 pixels) touchscreen display with OLED Dolby Vision. The display features a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports 550 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 0.2ms response time, and TUV Rheinland eye certification.

The device is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, comes with Intel UHD graphics and up to 8GB RAM. The Asus laptop packs up to 256GB of internal storage and runs on Windows 11 Home.

It features a detachable full-size keyboard and a cover stand that has a 170-degree hinge. The laptop also comes with ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus, which is stored in a magnetic pen holder, and users will be able to note and sketch on the device using the same.

The detachable device will come with a 5MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, for placing video calls and clicking images. Asus has stated that the device will be equipped with AI Noise-Canceling for improving the experience while placing a video call.

The laptop packs a 50Whr battery integrated with a USB Type-C charging port. The laptop is said to be capable of charging to 60 percent in just 39 minutes as per the company. Ports on the device include two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio port, and a microSD card reader.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate: Pricing

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate will be available at a starting price of $599 (approx 44,500). The company has also confirmed that in addition to the standard model, two exclusive Artist Editions will be available early next year.