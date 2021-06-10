ASUS updates its ROG lineup with new Intel-powered Zephyrus, TUF gaming laptops

ASUS has confirmed the launch of its latest range of gaming laptops. The laptops are set to be powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. The new range of ASUS ROG laptops includes the ROG Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M16, ASUS TUF Gaming F15 and ASUS TUF Gaming F17.

ASUS Zephyrus S17

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i9 11900H processor along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. The laptop features a 17-inch display with up to 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop also offers a rising optical-mechanical keyboard. The laptop comes with a three-drive HyperDrive Ultimate SSD RAID array for storage. The device also features a six-speaker setup for better audio performance.

ASUS Zephyrus M16

The Zephyrus M16 comes with a 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and supports Dolby Vision. The laptop features a sleek design and is said to be 19.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.9kg. The device is powered by the Intel Core i9 11900H processor. It comes in three GPU variants including GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060, and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. The device is said to offer a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos for better audio.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15, TUF Gaming F17

The ASUS TUF F15 and TUF F17 are powered by the Intel Core H-series processors and feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. The devices support fast charging and are said to charge from 0-50% charge in just 30 minutes. The company says that you will be able to also use a Type-C charger to top-up the battery via the Thunderbolt 4 port.