Asus TUF FX505, TUF FX705 laptops gaming laptops launched in India

Asus has refreshed its TUF-series with the launch of the FX505 and TUF-FX705 gaming laptops, along with a gaming PC, the FX10CP in India. The TUF FX505 starts at Rs 79,990, while the TUF FX705 starts at Rs 1,24,990. Meanwhile, the TUF-FX10CP starts at Rs 91,990. The TUF-FX505 and TUF-FX705 gaming laptops will be made available through both online and offline channels, whereas, the TUF-FX10CP gaming PC will be only made available through the offline market.

Asus TUF FX505 sports a 15.6-inch full HD IPS anti-glare display and is available in two display variants one with a 60Hz refresh rate and the other one with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device comes with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 1050Ti or a GTX 1060 GPU with up to 6GB of graphics memory. It comes with up to 32GB of RAM along with up to 1TB of SATA HDD or a 512GB PCIe SSD storage. The device has been made available in Gold Steel, Red Matter, and Red Fusion colour options.

The Asus TUF FX705 comes with the same MIL-STD 810G certified design, like the TUF FX505. It sports a 17.3-inch full HD IPS display which will be available in both 60Hz and 144Hz refresh rate options. The device is powered by up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, 1050Ti or a GTX 1060 GPU. It features up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB FireCuda SSHD storage, which is two times faster compared to conventional hard drives. The device is available in Gold Steel and Red Matter colour options.

Coming to the Asus TUF FX10CP gaming PC, it is powered by either the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8400 or the Core i7-8700 processor paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM along with either a 1TB conventional hard drive or a 512GB SSD.