Asus TUF Dash 15 gaming laptop launched in India; Here are all the details

Asus has launched the new TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop in India. The latest TUF series gaming machine comes with powerful specifications including Intel’s latest 11th Gen Core i7 processor, military-grade durability, Nvidia GeForce graphics and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new laptop.

Asus TUF Dash 15 specifications

The Asus TUF Dash 15 sports a 15.6-inch IPS FHD display that supports a 240Hz refresh rate and there’s a 144Hz variant as well. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-11370H processor. For graphics, you can choose between an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM or an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060, 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM configuration.

Depending on your configuration, you can get up to 32GB RAM DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage. For connectivity, you have a single Thunderbolt™4 port that supports USB4.0, Display port 1.4a, and PD3.0. There are also three USB 3.2 Gen1 (Type-A) ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, one 3.5mm audio port, one RJ45 port and one Kensington lock.

The Asus TUF Dash 15 features a 76Wh battery with a 200W power adapter and support for 100W PD charging. Its dimensions are 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm and it weighs 2 Kgs. Other features include two speakers with two-way AI noise cancellation, a blue backlight keyboard with 1.7mm key travel and Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX + Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Pricing and availability

The Asus TUF Dash F15’s pricing starts at Rs 1,39,990 for the Eclipse Grey colour variant, while the Moonlight White colour variant starts at Rs 1,40,990. The laptops will be available by the end of March 2021, although Asus has not revealed a specific date yet. The laptop will be available to purchase on Flipkart, Amazon as well as Asus Exclusive stores and ROG stores.