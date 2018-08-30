Asus Strix SCAR II and the Hero II launched in India: Price, specifications

All of these new Asus ROG laptops will be powered by the Intel’s 8th generation Core i7-8750H processor. All of these new Asus ROG laptops will be powered by the Intel’s 8th generation Core i7-8750H processor.

Asus has launched three new gaming laptops – two variants of Strix SCAR II and the Hero II in India under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) sub-brand. These laptops will offer users 144Hz Refresh Rate display and HyperStrike Pro keyboard for an enhanced gaming experience.

The Hero II – GTX 1060 and Scar II – GTX 1060 will both be priced at Rs 1,39,990 and be made available starting August 30. Whereas the Scar II- GTX 1070 will go on sale starting September 30 priced at Rs 1,79,990.

All of these new laptops will be powered by the Intel’s 8th generation Core i7-8750H processors paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. They will come with a 512GB PCIe SSD along with a 1TB FireCuda SSHD storage unit.

The 15.6-inch 144Hz Refresh Rate display is one of the biggest selling points for this laptop. The display comes with a response time of 3ms, and paired with the 6GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or 8GB GTX1070 graphics processor can give gamers a super-smooth and clear gaming experience without lag.

The laptops also feature full-size gaming keyboards with the company’s own HyperStrike Pro technology which allows for the keycaps to be curved at 0.25mm. The keyboard is fully illuminated so that it can be viewed in the darkest of places and allows for up to 20 million keystrokes each. Additionally, the laptops also feature Asus’s HyperCool Pro thermal system which allows gamers to play for an extended time period without getting heated up.

