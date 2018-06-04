Computex 2018: Asus Strix Scar II, Hero II and Rapture GT-AX11000 Wi-Fi router launched

The ROG series’ latest laptops, Strix Scar II and Strix Hero II run 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H and 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processors. The ROG series’ latest laptops, Strix Scar II and Strix Hero II run 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H and 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processors.

Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced a number of new products at Computex 2018. The latest products include the Strix Scar II and Strix Hero II laptops, the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Wi-Fi router, the ROG Ryujin and ROG Ryuo CPU coolers as well as the ROG Thor Platinum power supply. Computex 2018 is being held at Taipei’s Nangang Exhibition Centre from June 5 until June 9.

Asus ROG Strix Scar II and Strix Hero II: Specifications

The ROG series’ latest laptops, Strix Scar II and Strix Hero II run 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H and 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H processors. Both systems also feature 15.6-inch IPS-type FHD displays with 100% sRGB and a 144Hz refresh rate, along with 3ms GtG response time. While both ROG laptops also run Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 6GB (GL504GS) graphics card, the Strix Scar II also supports graphics from the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB(GL504GM). These laptops come with audio support from two speakers with smart-amplifier technology, as well as an array microphone. They also sport backlit keyboards, with a life of 20 million presses.

The latest Asus ROG laptops run Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro, and are backed by up to 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM. They come in multiple storage options of NVMe PCIe 128GB/256GB/512GB SSD, as well as a choice between the 1TB SSHD/HDD ports. While offering wireless connectivity via 802.11ac 2×2 Wave 2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support, the ROG Stix Scar II and the ROG Hero II offer one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port, a mini DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 2.0 port, one RJ-45 jack, an SD card reader and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

Another key launch from Asus is the ROG Rapture GT-AX11000, a 10 GHz tri-band 802.11ax router. Created to offer a peak aggregate throughput of nearly 11,000Mbps, the ROG Rapture offers up to 1148Mbps on the 2.4GHz band, and up to 4804Mbps on each of its dual 5GHz bands. The extra 5GHz band can be reserved for gaming devices to prevent other wireless activity from interfering with your primary machines. The outer’s Wi-Fi Radar helps analyse the best band for gaming performance, and connects to that during gaming sessions. In addition, VPN Fusion allows the Rapture GT-AX11000 to connect to one of the multiple virtual private networks without any additional software.

Other products launched at Computex 2018 include the ROG Ryujin 360/240 and Ryuo 240/120 CPU coolers, the ROG Thor 1200W Platinum power supply, the ROG Strix Gaming Chassis, as well as accessories like the ROG Delta gaming headset, the ROG Balteus Qi RGB gaming mouse pad, and the ROG Gladius II Wireless optical gaming mouse. Though the price and availability of these products have not been revealed at the moment.

